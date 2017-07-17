Word on the Hill: The Week Ahead

Vice President Mike Pence greets tourists as he walks down a back stairway near the meeting room where Senate Republicans unveiled their new version of health care plan last week. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Health care is the talk of the town and starting today, an assortment of liberal groups are holding “People’s Filibuster” rallies on Capitol Hill to oppose the Senate Republican effort to repeal the 2010 health care law.

The activists are planning to start the rally at 2 p.m. in the Upper Senate Park and continue until 6 p.m. On Tuesday, the rally will go from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The groups plan to add additional days and times as needed.

MondayAxiom Strategies, a campaign and public affairs firm, is having an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the opening of its new D.C. office at 411 First St. SE. RSVP here.

The D.C. screening of “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” featuring former Vice President Al Gore and directors Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Invite-only.

NCR, an e-commerce software, hardware, and IT company, is hosting a digital transaction technology demo after meeting lawmakers on Capitol Hill about taxes, digital trade, and data privacy; 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the 1776 Technology Incubator (1133 25th St. NW). Invite-only.

201 Bar kicks off its “Buy a Lady a Drink Concert Series” to raise money for Water.org, a nonprofit that provides clean water for women globally. White Ford Bronco is performing and proceeds from Thursday’s show raise money for women in Brazil. In partnership with Stella Artois, tickets include a limited edition “chalice” and a beer.

WE tv and the National Museum of African American History and Culture is hosting a discussion of the cultural impact of hip hop, to celebrate the new season of WE tv’s “Growing Up Hip Hop;” 6 p.m. at the museum (1400 Constitution Ave. NW). Invite-only.

