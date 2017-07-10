Word on the Hill: Week Ahead

A member of Circus Harmony in Florissant, Mo., performs with rings in the big top at the Smithsonian Folklife Festival on the Mall on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

It’s Monday and Congress is returning after the July Fourth recess.

There’s a lot going on this week and there’s a lot for staffers to do outside their offices, from running around the cemetery to free bananas.

Here is your social calendar for the week ahead.

Monday

The D.C. Commission of the Arts and Humanities is hosting a free workshop on “Crafting the Case: Learn to Write a Case to Raise Funds & Win Support” from 6 to 8 p.m. at 200 Eye Street SE. The event is part of the commission’s Business of the Arts professional development series. RSVP here and it will also be livestreamed.

Registration is open for the 2017 Dead Man’s Run, a 5K around the Congressional Cemetery on Oct. 7. Get $10 off until Friday with the code ‘DEADSPRINT.’

Tuesday Amazon Prime Day: Amazon’s D.C. banana stand is giving out free bananas from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. outside Union Station. The company is also hosting a half-day event with sessions on small business, transportation, and entertainment from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 106. RSVP: terri.baumann@kglobal.com.

Amazon is also celebrating its third annual Prime Day with an event featuring its senior vice president of corporate affairs and former White House press secretary, Jay Carney, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the National Union Building (918 F St. NW) Invite-only.

Thursday

The media opening for “The Originalist” at Arena Stage is at 8 p.m. Read about the actor who is playing the late justice Antonin Scalia, and watch for HOH’s coverage of the opening.

Fourth of July bump for Airbnb

Over the Fourth of July weekend, 28 percent more guests used Airbnb in D.C. than the year before, the company announced Friday. There were about 8,300 guest arrivals, hosts earned $4 million, and guests spent $15.8 million on accommodations in the city from June 30 to July 3.

Staffer shuffle

Jason Eberstein has joined the National Automatic Merchandising Association as the director of state and federal affairs. He was previously deputy director of government relations at the Whirlpool Corporation.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., 37.

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., 61.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., 62.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.