Word on the Hill: The Week Ahead

From left, Alabama Rep. Martha Roby, Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito check out the media team as they prepare to play in the Congressional Women's Softball Game last year. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Last week closed on a positive and inspirational bipartisan note at the 56th annual Roll Call Congressional Baseball Game.

This week’s Congressional Women’s Softball Game, which pits female lawmakers against female members of the D.C. press corps, is expected to have the same sense of esprit de corps.

The ninth annual game is on Wednesday and since the shooting at the Republicans’ baseball practice last week, the game sold 200 tickets just last Thursday alone, the Los Angeles Times reported. All money raised benefits the Young Survival Coalition, which supports young women with breast cancer. $260,000 had been raised as of Friday.

Roll Call’s Bridget Bowman is back on the Bad News Babes media team this year. Tickets are $10. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the game begins at 7 p.m. at Watkins Recreation Center (420 12th St. SE). Look for more pre-game coverage from HOH.

Also happening …

Today

Ahead of World Wi-Fi Day on Tuesday, the WifiForward coalition and the Consumer Technology Association are hosting a celebration at the CTA Innovation House (21 D St. SE) from 5 to 7 p.m. RSVP here.

WednesdayHome Runs for Horton’s Kids at Nationals Park (1500 S. Capitol St. SE), 6 to 9 p.m. Check it out online.

FridayFree Cooking Demo and Food Tasting hosted by the Congressional Vegetarian Staff Association, 12:30 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2226. No RSVP required.

Staffer shuffle

Roy Loewenstein, press secretary to Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., has moved to Montana where he will be starting as communications director for the Montana Democratic Party. In the interim, Lowey’s chief of staff, Elizabeth Stanley, will handle press inquiries.

Happy belated Father's Day

HOH caught up with Reps. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, Donald M. Payne Jr., D-Pa., Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, and Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., to talk about their fathers in honor of Father’s Day yesterday.

Spotted

Amazon.com’s Jeff Bezos was spotted having lunch at Rasika West End alongside his wife and another couple on Friday. He arrived, wearing a suit and no tie, around noon and dined for about an hour and a half, according to our source.

Perhaps Bezos was celebrating Amazon’s purchase of Whole Foods?

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., 38.

Rep. Jim Cooper, D-Tenn., 63.

Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., 60.

What’s going on?

