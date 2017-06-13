Word on the Hill: Watergate Anniversary

From left, Connecticut Sen. Lowell P. Weicker Jr., Florida Sen. Edward J. Gurney, Chief minority counsel (and later senator) Fred Thompson, Tennessee Sen. Howard H. Baker Jr., North Carolina Sen. Sam J. Ervin Jr., Chief counsel Samuel Dash, Georgia Sen. Herman E. Talmadge, Hawaii Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, D-Hawaii, and New Mexico Sen. Joseph M. Montoya during the Senate Watergate hearings. (CQ Roll Call file photo)

It’s been 45 years since Watergate and the landmark hotel where it all began wants to talk about how the scandal reverberates today.

Rakel Cohen, co-owner of the hotel, is hosting a “Watergate Chat” Wednesday evening with The Atlantic’s Steve Clemons to discuss the break-in and how it relates to current politics. 5 p.m. at The Watergate Hotel (2650 Virginia Ave. NW)

The panel discussion in the library of the infamous hotel will also feature journalists Scott Stossel and McKay Coppins, author Thomas Mallon and Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin.

Path Forward's Capitol Hill reception, sponsored by the National Retail Federation and the National Restaurant Association, celebrating the service industry will take place in the Longworth House Office Building, Room 1310 at 5 p.m.

Harris to be honored by women’s group

The National Partnership for Women & Families will honor freshman Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., for her work on policies for women at its annual gala at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Washington Hilton (1919 Connecticut Ave. NW).

Harris is slated to deliver remarks along with Ellen Malcolm, chairwoman of the board of directors of EMILY’s List, and others. Invite-only.

Capitol Police spoofing scam

The Capitol Police said it is investigating incidents in which its officers’ phone numbers have been compromised and used for scammer calls in an attempt to steal identities and/or obtain monetary compensation, the department said in a statement Monday. “The USCP wants to ensure that people across the United States are aware that at no time would any United States Capitol Police employee request any form of monetary compensation over the phone to settle a warrant, pay a fine, or resolve any criminal matters,” the statement read.

Collins celebrates Bush 41’s birthday

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, shared a throwback photograph on Twitter on Monday of her with former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush to wish the 41st president for his 93rd birthday.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., 70.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., 80.

