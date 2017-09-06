Word on the Hill: Warner and Kaine Honor Police From Baseball Practice Shooting

Virginia Sens. Mark Warner, left, and Tim Kaine, right, pose with police officers at the Alexandria Police Department on Tuesday. (Courtesy Warner and Kaine’s offices)

Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner spent some time in Alexandria, Virginia, on Tuesday night to honor the police officers who responded to the shooting at the congressional Republicans’ baseball practice in June.

They presented copies of a resolution adopted unanimously in the Senate in June to Alexandria Police Department officers. The resolution, led by Kaine and Warner and co-sponsored by the entire Senate, commended the department, Capitol Police and first responders for their heroism during the attack. It also recognized the survivors of the incident.

The shooting took place June 14 at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, the Republicans’ regular practice site.

Dinos coming back

#DinosinDC are returning to protest this morning as the Labor-HSS-Education fiscal 2018 appropriations bill is marked up. The demonstrators, organized by the Service Year Alliance, are targeting what they call President Donald Trump’s “national service extinction.”

They are asking Congress to vote against the proposed budget cuts to YouthBuild, the Peace Corps, and the AmeriCorps programs. A handful of people dressed as dinosaurs will be in the Dirksen Senate Office Building parking lot from 8 to 9 a.m.

WCSA has procedure study group

The Women’s Congressional Staff Association is holding a “Procedure Study Group Meeting” this evening to go over congressional documents, the structure of Congress, and the key people to know on the House and Senate floors. The members-only meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

The association’s professional development committee is currently focused on procedure, and featured a procedure program at its summer conference. It also had an intensive two-week August recess CRS study session.

Introducing the NatsPass

The Washington Nationals are offering admission to every home game in September for $65. The “NatsPass” is a digital pass that gives fans entry for the whole month to the standing room areas of Nationals Park. Check it out.

Happening Thursday: Flake for public lands

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Reps. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, Tom McClintock, R-Calif., and Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., are participating in a briefing Thursday about the Payments in Lieu of Taxes program, which provides funds to counties to offset costs of the services provided to people who use federal public lands. The briefing is hosted by the National Association of Counties and will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Russell Senate Office Building, Room 188.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter, R-Ga., 60.

Rep. Danny K. Davis, D-Ill., 76.

Rep. William Keating, D-Mass., 65.

Rep. Sander M. Levin, D-Mich., 86.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.