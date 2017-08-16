Word on the Hill: Volunteers for Tiniest Opioid Victims

Ohio Rep. Michael R. Turner, center, is flanked by volunteers at a local hospital. (Courtesy Turner via Premier Health)

Rep. Michael R. Turner, R-Ohio, recently visited volunteers who cuddle with infants going through opiate withdrawal in Dayton.

The volunteer Infant Cuddle Program at Miami Valley Hospital was launched recently and Turner got to thank the cuddlers last week.

“Unfortunately, some of the babies in Miami Valley Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit are suffering with this syndrome, due to the use of addictive substances by expecting mothers." Turner said in a news release. “I am extremely thankful to the volunteers working every day to ease the discomfort of the most vulnerable victims of this epidemic.”

Ohio has been among the states hit hardest by the country’s opioid epidemic.

Smucker reporting back from Israel

Recess is a time when members of Congress travel together on congressional delegation trips, also known as “CODELS.” Rep. Lloyd K. Smucker, R-Pa., reported on one to Israel he just returned from, which was sponsored by the American Israel Educational Foundation.

“We met with numerous experts and officials, including Israeli Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu and Palestinian Authority Prime Minister [Rami] Hamdallah,” the congressman wrote in a blog post. “The nation’s security is far and away the most important issue facing its citizens and parliament.”

Murphy update

Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., is on his fourth day of walking across his state. At noon on Tuesday, the senator reached his halfway point.

Just stopped on roadside to read @POTUS remarks. I nearly threw up. An American President offering a defense of white supremicists. My god. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 15, 2017

Dominate issue today as I walk across CT is health care. People waited for me on roadside for hours to tell why ACA repeal would hurt them. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 15, 2017

I need to giddyup. Supposed to be in Meriden by noon but I've met so many nice, talkative people here in Middletown! #WalkCT pic.twitter.com/bwTluQO8FX — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 15, 2017

As far as I can tell, Westfield Rd in Meriden is just a test track for gigantic dump trucks. With no shoulder. #SurviveWalkCT pic.twitter.com/3X4ZqvJFD6 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 15, 2017

Nats power lunch

The Washington Nationals are hosting a special power lunch for today’s game, meaning you can add lunch to your ticket, starting at $21. The Nats play the Los Angeles Angels at 1:05 p.m. Use the code LUNCH to get the deal.

DCCC giving out stickers

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is giving out stickers that read “Stop Bigotry” after the events in Charlottesville, Va., over the weekend. Each sticker features a side profile drawing of President Donald Trump.

Staffer shuffle

Margaret Anne Moore is director of communications and Tess Glancey is deputy director of communications for the House Homeland Security Committee, Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, announced Tuesday. Moore was previously a broadcast communications adviser for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., while Glancey was the committee’s press secretary.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., 54.

Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., 69.

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., 51.

What's going on?

