Word on the Hill: Virginia Is Most Patriotic State

Both states surrounding D.C. are among the top 20 most patriotic. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Virginia has been ranked the most patriotic state in America, according to a study conducted by Wallet Hub. Maryland ranks No. 17. D.C. was not included in the analysis.

The study looked at 13 indicators of patriotism in each state, including the average number of military enlistees, the share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election, and AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.

It found that Alaska has the most veterans per 1,000 civilian adults and Maine has the highest percentage of adults who voted in the presidential election.

Human chain around Capitol

Around a thousand people have RSVPed to form a “human chain” around the Capitol today to protest the Senate Republicans’ health care bill, DCist reported. The event, “Linking Together: March to Save Our Care,” is organized by more than a dozen advocacy groups and nonprofits and takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., tweeted Tuesday that she will be there.

RT to spread the word: Human chain at the U.S. Capitol tomorrow at 5 p.m. ET. I’ll be there. Tell your friends, tell your neighbors. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 27, 2017

Time for Taste of West Virginia

Celebrate the Mountain State’s 154th birthday with the Taste of West Virginia today. Local vendors are participating in the event, which features food and drink from the state. Register here and check out the hashtag #WVDayDC on social media. It’s from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G50.

Jim Heath children’s novel

Longtime political reporter Jim Heath has written a children’s book, “Mylo’s Travels,” about a a panda discovering America. You can preorder the book on Kickstarter to help raise enough funds to have it hit D.C. bookshelves by November. Heath’s earlier book “Front Row Seat at the Circus” is for adults.

Overheard

“I’m almost chasing women.”

— Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., said after an astute Roll Call reporter pointed out he is no longer using a wheelchair.

“Oh, I remember this spot.”

— White House Chief of Staff Reince Preiubus, as he headed to the Senate Cloakroom on Tuesday.

“I’m just curious what the hell that is.”

— Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., on the ropes intended to corral the media in the Senate basement.

“One of the things we want to do is … make nuclear power cool again.”

- Energy Secretary Rick Perry at Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

What’s going on?

