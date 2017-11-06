Word on the Hill: Valor in D.C.

Pairing a look at life in the military with an exploration of the opioid crisis, CW’s “Valor” is coming to D.C.

The cast will be at the Milken Institute School of Public Health this evening for a screening for veterans, active duty members and reservists.

The show, which premiered in October, features a unit of helicopter pilots, including one struggling with prescription drugs after crashing her helicopter and another who has been taken prisoner in Afghanistan.

A Q&A will follow the screening. The red carpet event begins at 6:15 p.m. at 950 New Hampshire Ave. NW.

Honor for Johanns

The Nebraska Society of Washington, D.C., will honor former Republican Sen. Mike Johanns with the Distinguished Nebraskan Award for 2017. Johanns was governor of Nebraska and the Agriculture secretary under President George W. Bush. The reception is at the National Press Club (529 14th St. NW) at 6:30 p.m. Tickets available here.

Your social calendar for the week

Tuesday

“Republic for Which We Stand,” a play by John Henry; 6 p.m. in the Congressional Auditorium of the Capitol Visitor Center. Free admission, RSVP to jhenry@drystonecapital.com. Look out for HOH’s coverage.

Wednesday

“Field of Dreams,” a fundraiser to benefit Mamie Johnson Little League and Capitol Hill Little League with special guests, Mamie “Peanut” Johnson and Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C. Johnson was one of three women to play in the Negro Leagues and their first woman pitcher; 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Capitol View Rotunda Room (101 Constitution Ave. NW, Suite 900). Tickets available here.

The world premiere of HBO’s new documentary “The Newspaperman: the Life and Times of Ben Bradlee” about the late Washington Post executive editor; 6:30 p.m. reception and 7:30 p.m. screening at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Invite-only.

Brew Across America Congressional Beer competition featuring nine members of Congress showing off custom beer, hosted by Anheuser-Busch; 6 to 9 p.m. at Eastern Market North Hall (225 Seventh St. SE). Stay tuned for which members are participating.

Thursday

The 70th anniversary of NBC’s “Meet the Press”; 6:30 p.m. at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). RSVPs have ended.

Jobs for the Future’s “Celebrate Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning”luncheon to kick off National Apprenticeship Week, which is Nov. 13 through 19; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Capitol Hilton (1001 16th St. NW). Invite-only.

FridayCafe Milano’s 25th anniversary party with Franco Nuschese, the owner of the Georgetown Italian restaurant; 7 p.m. at Cafe Milano (3251 Prospect St. NW). Invite-only.

Staffer shuffle

Katie Waldman is leaving her role in the communications shop of Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., on Nov. 9. She will be working at the Department of Homeland Security.

Anna Swick is leaving her role as press secretary to Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., to become communications director for Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.

Happy birthday to...

Rep. John Carter, R-Texas, 76.

Rep. Dan Donovan, R-N.Y., 61.

What’s going on?

