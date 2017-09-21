Word on the Hill: International Day of Peace

Michigan Rep. John Conyers Jr. and Meridian Witt, an 8th grader from Capitol Hill Cluster School, prepare to ring the World Harmony Bell on the Capitol Lawn, a day before the 2007 International Day of Peace. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Today is the International Day of Peace, a day established by the United Nations as an annual commemoration of world peace.

To mark the occasion, the United States Institute of Peace is encouraging people to take the Peace Day Challenge. Some ways make the world around you more peaceful? A promotional video from the institute suggests talking to someone who doesn’t look like you, volunteering for a cause you care about or speaking up when you see someone being intolerant. Post on social media how you observed the day, using the hashtag #PeaceDayChallenge.

Happening today: Colombian president honored

The National Geographic Society is honoring Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos “for his leadership in environmental conservation and his commitment to the preservation of bio diversity,” according to the event’s press release. 10:30 a.m. at the society’s headquarters (1145 17th St. NW)

Tax lessons from the UK

The Progressive Policy Institute and the Technology Policy Institute are hosting a free luncheon event today, entitled “Tax Reform and Lessons from the United Kingdom.” The guest speaker is Ian Liddell-Grainger, a Conservative member of the U.K. Parliament, who will talk about an upcoming paper he wrote on the country’s experience with auto-file tax returns. Noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2060.

Tickets on sale now: Historical Society’s Making D.C. History Awards

On Sept. 28, the Historical Society of Washington, D.C. will present the 2017 Making D.C. History Awards to chef Jose Andres for distinction in corporate achievement, Douglas Development Corp. for distinction in historic preservation, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., for distinction in civic leadership, the Ruppert family as this year’s legacy family of Washington, D.C., and Di and Lou Stovall for distinction in artistic achievement. The sixth annual award ceremony will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Buy your tickets here.

Who are the departing members?

Every Congress, Roll Call keeps a live list of departing members. It’s up to date with who has resigned, is retiring or is running for another office. Check it out.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., 52.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.