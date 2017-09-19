Word on the Hill: Drawing a Line on Good Taste

From left, Steve Hendrickson as Frank Butley, Jacqueline Correa as Tania Del Valle, Dan Domingues as Pablo Del Valle, and Sally Wingert as Virginia Butley in “Native Gardens,” running through Oct. 22 at Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater. (Courtesy Dan Norman/Guthrie Theater)

“Native Gardens” opened at the Mead Center for American Theater on Friday. The play runs until Oct. 22 at the center’s Arena Stage.

The comedy features actors Jacqueline Correa and Dan Domingues as Tania and Pablo Del Valle, a couple who move to Washington, D.C., next door to Frank and Virginia Butley, played by Steve Hendrickson and Sally Wingert. Pablo is a young lawyer and Tania is a pregnant Ph.D. candidate while the Butleys are a deeply rooted D.C. couple.

Trouble ensues over a conflict about a fence that could disrupt the Butleys’ prize-worthy garden. According to the Arena Stage, the comedy challenges “everyone’s notions of race, privilege and where to draw the line on good taste.”

One week out: Spelling bee

The National Press Club’s annual spelling bee is on Sept. 26., pitting politicians against the press. Lawmakers competing include: Reps. Donald S. Beyer Jr., D-Va., the 2015 winner, Scott Peters, D-Calif., Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Ted Deutch, D-Fla., and Virginia Foxx, R-N.C. Last year was the first time in recent history that the press corps won the competition.

Happening today: Opioid problem briefing

The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute and Anthem, Inc. are hosting a briefing entitled “Addressing America’s Opioid Problem: The Need for Evidence-Based Strategies” from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room 430. RSVP: KShea@golin.com.

Happy birthday to …

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., 52.

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, 62.

What’s going on?

