Word on the Hill: Staffers and Self-Esteem

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner talks with an aide during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Staffers can learn about the positive effects of self-esteem on performance today.

As part of the Employee Assistance Program’s webinar series, this class will “outline ways to rewire our brains in order to be more optimistic and increase self-confidence,” the invitation reads. Staffers can also “discuss ways to build self-esteem and control negative thoughts.”

The webinar is from 1 to 2 p.m. For more information, call (202) 224-3902.

Reminder to bike to work tomorrow

Friday is Bike to Work Day, part of Health and Fitness Month. From 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., staffers can park their bikes in provided spots at First and C Streets NE. For more information, call (202) 224-7629 or email: healthpromotion@saa.senate.gov.

ICYMI: Monday was Walk or Run to Work Day.

Also happening today …

The seventh Nobuko Forum, hosted by Nobuko Sasae, wife of the Japanese ambassador; 6 to 8 p.m., at the Japanese ambassador’s residence (4000 Nebraska Ave. NW). Invite-only.

Gosar and his staffer’s baby

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., tweeted a photograph of a special visitor to his office. Kadence Small is the daughter of senior adviser and executive director of the Congressional Western Caucus Jeff Small.

Had a special visitor stop by the office today who lobbied for more milk and less naps! pic.twitter.com/SGaszdlN4t — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) May 17, 2017

Staffer shuffle

Vince Zito, communications director for Rep. Roger William, R-Texas, is leaving for another opportunity off Capitol Hill. Chief of Staff Colby Hale will handle all media inquiries for Williams’ office.

Overheard on the Hill

“You’ve overstayed your welcome, but go ahead. … No, seriously, I’ve been very nice.”— Rep. Elijah E. Cummings, D-Md., to Roll Call’s Lindsey McPherson after she tried to ask him another question about the alleged memo written by former FBI Director James B. Comey

Happy birthday to …

Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., 69.

What’s going on?

