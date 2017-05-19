Word on the Hill: Staffers Got Talent

Geoff Browning pursues his musical career on the side. (Courtesy Geoff Browning)

Geoff Browning, legislative assistant for Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., has a pretty serious music career on the side of his Capitol Hill job.

His band, Of Tomorrow, is playing tonight at the 9:30 Club (815 V St., NW) with other musicians, including Karl Denson of the Rolling Stones, Melvin Seals of the wider Grateful Dead/Jerry Garcia Band family and Alan Evans of Soulive.

Browning’s shows are usually packed with staffers so don’t miss out. The show is at 9 p.m. and tickets are $25.

Did you bike to work?

Today is Bike to Work Day, part of Health and Fitness Month. From 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., staffers can park their bikes in provided spots at First and C Streets NE., so get there early!

For more information, call (202) 224-7629 or email: healthpromotion@saa.senate.gov.

ICYMI: The photographs that had the Capitol laughing yesterday

A very casual Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., sat outside the Russell Senate Office Building with Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., to hang out with colleagues walking by. Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., John Cornyn, R-Texas, and an also very casual Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., stopped to chat. Mark Wilson of Getty Images got it all on camera.

Here’s @BenSasse and @SenTomCotton talking with colleagues on Capitol Hill this a.m. 📸: Mark Wilson/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/DU4VmF30xp — Hunter Schwarz (@hunterschwarz) May 18, 2017

And the senators joked about it on Twitter.

Tribute to the troops

Tomorrow is Armed Forces Day, which pays tribute to the men and women who have served in the U.S. military. Every year, it falls on the third Saturday in May, part of Armed Forces Week.

HOH video: Looking for a Women’s History Museum on the Mall? So Are They



Overheard

“They need some adult supervision.”— House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s, D-Calif., assessment of the White House.

Happy Birthday to …

Saturday:

Sen. Michael D. Crapo, R-Idaho, 66.

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., 67.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., 48, who, this week, got dubbed the duck ramp hater.

Sunday:

Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., 66.

What’s going on?

Rema Rahman contributed to this report.