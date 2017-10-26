Word on the Hill: Staffer Defends Her ‘Liddle’ Boss

Micah Johnson walks with her boss Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, center, as they get off the Senate subway in May 2016. Also pictured, North Carolina Sen. Richard M. Burr. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The president may be calling out lawmakers but congressional staffers have their bosses backs.

Micah Johnson, communications director for retiring Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., who has been in a war of words with President Donald Trump, defended her boss when she tweeted a cartoon mocking the president.

Trump has been referring to Corker as “liddle” and the senator’s hometown newspaper, the Chattanooga Times Free Press, published a cartoon of Trump as the smaller figure, standing in Corker’s shadow.

Members on point with fitness trends

The American College of Sports Medicine released its Top 20 Fitness Trends for 2018 today. High-intensity interval training is the current top trend, something HOH recently tried out with Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va., who frequently does CrossFit.

The other trends included group training, yoga, strength training and wearable technology like fitness trackers. Over the summer, HOH talked fitness trackers with Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn., who takes an impressive amount of steps in one day. Stay tuned for more trends that HOH will explore with members of Congress and check out the ACSM’s full list of results.

Staffer shuffle

Stephanie Parks has joined the office of Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., as assistant to the speaker for policy on health care and veterans’ affairs issues. She was previously a professional staff member on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Jill Gerber has left her post as communications manager and senior writer for Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, “for another opportunity,” according to her Senate email auto-reply.

Bush sisters’ town hall

Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Pierce Bush, the daughters of former President George W. Bush, will join SiriusXM satellite radio host Julie Mason today at 1 p.m. for a special “Town Hall” event. The former first twins plan to discuss their new book, “Sisters First: Stories from Our Wild and Wonderful Life.”

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, D-Mo., 73.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.