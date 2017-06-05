Word on the Hill: Week Ahead

The Court of Neptune, the fountain at the front of the Thomas Jefferson Building of the Library of Congress, got a cleaning in May. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Welcome back from recess!

Your daily Word on the Hill is returning now that Congress is back.

There are plenty of things going on this week to start the session off.

Today:MCON, a millennial-impact focused conference kicks off today at the Newseum (555 Pensylvania Ave. NW) at 9 a.m. A block party associated with the event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at National Geographic (1600 M St. NW), and will feature food trucks, a live DJ and an open bar. RSVP: MCON@achieveagency.com. Speakers at the full two-day conference include actress Allison Williams (“Girls”), football player Nnamdi Asomugha and chefs Christina Tosi and Spike Mendelsohn.

Wednesday:Public Strategies Washington is having a welcome reception for its new principal, Tom Nagle; 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mott House patio (122 Maryland Ave. NE). RSVP: sgreer@psw-inc.com.

Thursday:

Screening of Season 4 of “Power” hosted by Starz; 8 p.m. at the Newseum. Invite-only.

It’s the first Seersucker Thursday. So get out your seersucker outfit and look for lawmakers wearing the classic fabric. Stay tuned for HOH’s coverage.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wore an orange shirt and pin at her Friday press conference. Lawmakers were encouraged to wear the color in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. A resolution to establish the day was introduced last month by Illinois Democrats Sens. Richard J. Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Rep. Robin Kelly. The resolution also seeks to designate the month of June as National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

June 2 is the birthday of Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago on Jan. 29, 2013. She would have turned 20 years old Friday. In Newtown, Connecticut, where the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting took place in December 2012, there was a march and rally on Friday to honor the victims and survivors of gun violence.

Save the date for the Freedom Happens Now 5K

The National Human Trafficking Hotline received reports of 391 cases of human trafficking in D.C., Maryland and Virginia in 2016 alone, according to Polaris, a group working to end such crimes. Polaris is organizing it’s first-ever “Freedom Happens Now 5K” on June 24, starting at 8 a.m. at Tyson’s Corner Center Plaza. Register here.

Happy birthday to …

No birthdays today, but we missed a couple over the break.

Thursday: Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., 61.

Sunday: Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, 46.

What’s going on?

