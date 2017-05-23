Word on the Hill: Sinema and Curbelo Work for the Future

The Congressional Future Caucus, a bipartisan group for members under 45, has two new co-chairmen: Reps. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Carlos Curbelo, R-Fla.

The caucus will also have vice chairmen for the first time: Reps. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and Mike Gallagher, R-Wis.

Their responsibilities are to drive the conversations in Congress to address issues important to millennials. Sinema and Curbelo’s new roles will be announced by the Millennial Action Project today at 11 a.m. at Facebook’s D.C. headquarters (1299 Pennsylvania Ave. NW).

Soccer time

The 5th annual Capital Soccer Classic is today at RFK Stadium (2400 E. Capitol St. SE). Gates open at 5 p.m. and the Congressional Soccer Game begins at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Members scheduled to play include Reps. Don Bacon, R-Neb., Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., Suzanne Bonamici, D-Ore., Kathy Castor, D-Fla., Ruben Kihuen, D-Nev., Steve Knight, R-Calif., Darin LaHood, R-Ill., Rick Larsen, D-Wash., Erik Paulsen, R-Minn., and David Valadao, R-Calif.

Also happening today …

Reception hosted by the Organic Trade Association and Organic Valley, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 44 North Capitol St. NW. Register here.

Staffer shuffle

Dustin Walker is now a professional staff member at the Senate Armed Services Committee, responsible for Europe, Russia, Central Asia, and Afghanistan. On Friday, he left his role as communications director for the panel.

ICYMI: Maryland senators show off their arms

Both Maryland Democratic senators, Benjamin L. Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, threw out the ceremonial first pitches at the Baltimore Orioles vs. Toronto Blue Jays game on Saturday.

Overheard

“Watch a vote on the Senate floor, where all the senators come and mill around. It looks like the dump on Saturday morning.”— Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, to WCSH-TV.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., 67

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com