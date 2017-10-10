Word on the Hill: Senate Recess Week

Florida Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen leaves the Capitol after the last votes last week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Welcome back from the long weekend. The Senate is in recess this week, and next week, the House will be in recess.

Today is World Mental Health Day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the globe, according to the World Health Organization.

Here is what else is going on this week.

Wednesday

The Congressional Football Game for Charity, in which members of Congress play with former professional athletes against Capitol Police officers, is at Hotchkiss Field at Gallaudet University (800 Florida Ave NE), from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $10. Watch for HOH’s coverage.

Thursday

The official opening ceremony of The Wharf, a mile-long stretch of the Southwest D.C. waterfront, will be led by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., and Mayor Muriel Bowser, among others, from 11 a.m. to noon. A full day of live music, entertainment and daytime fireworks will follow the event. At 5 p.m., the Bacon Brothers will play a happy hour concert that’s free and open to the public.

Friday

Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, and the Congressional Task Force on Childhood Obesity is holding a childhood obesity prevention awareness expo from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building foyer.

Staffer shuffle

David Kinzler was named Sen. Bob Corker’s, R-Tenn., legislative director. He most recently served as Corker’s lead adviser for Middle East, North Africa and counterterrorism policy.

Happy Birthday to…

Rep. A. Donald McEachin, D-Va., 56.

What’s going on?

