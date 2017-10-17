Word on the Hill: Schneider Rides the Bus

Illinois Rep. Brad Schneider is getting on a commuter bus around 8 a.m. Tuesday to meet with constituents. (Bill Clark/Roll Call File Photo)

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., is taking his town hall on the road today.

He will use his “Commuter Town Hall” on the PACE bus in his suburban Chicago district to meet constituents during their work commutes.

He will board in Waukegan at 8:02 a.m., and the bus is scheduled to arrive in Grayslake at 8:33 a.m. The congressman plans on staying in Grayslake for about 20 minutes before taking the 8:55 a.m. bus back to Waukegan.

McCain gets his Liberty Medal

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., was honored with this year’s Liberty Medal in Philadelphia on Monday night. Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. presented it to the six-term senator at a ceremony at the National Constitution Center.

Conaway’s day in the life

Rep. K. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, posted a video on Facebook showing constituents what a typical day in Washington looks like for him. He started with a 1.2-mile walk from his D.C. house to the Capitol at 7 a.m. The day featured talking to constituents, meetings with interest groups, two series of votes, and a telephone town hall meeting.

“George Bush said it the best. He was president, he had really long days, and really short years. The same thing applies here,” Conaway said. Watch the whole video.

McSally op-ed on sexism

Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., the first woman to fly a fighter jet in combat and the first to command a fighter squadron in combat, wrote about facing sexism and hostility throughout her career, in a piece for the women’s magazine Cosmopolitan.

“The answer isn’t to shy away from the challenge. It’s to focus your energy on overthrowing the barriers and proving them wrong.” she writes. Check it out.

Staffer shuffle

Matt Schumacher is the new digital director for the House Democratic Caucus. He was previously deputy press secretary and digital director for the House Energy and Commerce Democrats.

Hunter Lipscombwas named the new chief of staff to Rep. Steven M. Palazzo, R-Miss. He previously served as Palazzo’s deputy chief of staff and was most recently director of government affairs at the Mississippi Development Authority.

