Word on the Hill: Republicans Tour Jordan Airport

A delegation led by Rep. John Katko, R-N.Y., over last week’s recess included a stop in Jordan. The group toured Queen Alia International Airport, the largest airport in the country, to observe aviation security procedures and employee screening.

The U.S. donated passenger screening equipment to Jordan and other countries in 2016 under the FAA Extension, Safety and Security Act.

“Terrorists remain intent on taking down aircraft. We must continue to stay ahead of the evolving and persistent threat to the global aviation sector — starting with enhanced coordination and collaboration with foreign partners,” Katko said in a statement.

The congressional delegation also visited the Zaatri refugee camp in Jordan, where 83,000 Syrian refugees are housed. Other Republicans on the trip included Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kan., Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., Filemon Vela, D-Texas, and Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., were also in the delegation.

Pingree awarded at food summit

The James Beard Foundation held its annual food summit on Monday night and awarded Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, a leadership award. She was also keynote speaker, the Press Herald reported.

Pingree owns her own farm and supports healthy food and the organic food industry. Past winners include Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Happening today …

The Library of Congress’ Veterans History Project’s panel discussion “On the Other Side of the Mic: Perspective from the Interviewer” is at noon in the Thomas Jefferson Building’s Whittall Pavilion. RSVP: kwar@loc.gov.

The premiere of National Geographic’s “The Long Road,” featuring celebrities Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) and Ian Quinlan (“Gotham”), is at 6 p.m. at National Geographic (1600 M St. NW). Invite-only.

Sasse on dating websites

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., tweeted that someone signed him up for multiple dating websites over the weekend. He reported that his wife said “we’re still good.”

“[We] knew something was up when the senator received multiple emails ‘confirming’ signup,” communications director James Wegmann said in an email to USA Today.

To whoever spent your Sunday signing me up for dating websites: Thanks, but no thx. (I checked with my wife, and she says we're still good.) — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) October 23, 2017

Taylor in a hole

Rep. Scott Taylor, R-Va, spent part of his weekend in a sewer. He posted photographs on Facebook explaining that his son dropped his friend’s keys down a sewer drain and he went to retrieve them.

“I’m pretty sure I saw some politicians down there,” he added.



D.C. giving this Thanksgiving

Food & Friends, the Northeast D.C.-based nonprofit that delivers food to people living with HIV/AIDs, cancer and other life-challenging illness, launched its annual Thanksgiving fundraiser, Slice of Life. Its goal is to sell 9,000 pies to raise money to provide 30,000 meals to Washingtonians in need. Ten percent of pie sales will go to Bill’s Kitchen, which is its sister agency in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for hurricane relief. Pies are baked by Baguette Republic, a Sterling, Virginia, bakery, and prices range from $28 to $45. Sales close on Nov. 16.

No congressional birthdays today.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.