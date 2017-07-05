Word on the Hill: Recess Week

Members were in their districts for the Fourth. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Lawmakers tweet on the Fourth

Senators and members of Congress shared their 4th of July holidays on Twitter on Tuesday. Here are some highlights.

I’m honored to be spending this 4th of July visiting our troops in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/PVkWCoeZGt — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 4, 2017

Wishing everyone a Happy Fourth of July from Silver City! pic.twitter.com/UhDzPha7ix — Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) July 4, 2017

Happy birthday to…

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., 66.

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., 51.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., 49.

Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., 80.

ICYMI: Members went off for recess

Following House votes, we chatted with some members as they hopped down the steps of the Capitol to head home.



What’s going on?

