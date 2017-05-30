Word on the Hill: Recess!

Hill staffers may find some time to relax this week. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Happy Memorial Day and we hope you had a nice long weekend.

It’s recess, so bosses are out of town in their districts.

There are a few things going on this week to keep staffers occupied and perhaps learn something while you have some downtime.

WednesdayPlaying the “Lottery”!: The State Department Bureau of Consular Affairs is hosting a primer on the Diversity Visa, also known as the “Visa Lottery,” which will include a conversation with deputy assistant secretary Brenda S. Sprague. Check it out from noon to 12:30 p.m. in Russell Senate Office Building Room 188. RSVP via senate@state.gov.

SaturdayThe Bipawtisan March: Local dog owners wanted to find a way for people from different backgrounds to come together and find common ground in their love of pets. The march starts on the Capitol’s West Front Lawn and ends at the Wunder Garten (1101 First St. SE).

It kicks off at 11 a.m. with a “Pup Rally” and the march starts moving at 11:30 a.m. The “Yappy Hour” at the bar starts at noon. It’s $20 for basic registration, which includes yourself and a dog, and 100 percent of registration fees are donated to the Humane Rescue Alliance of D.C.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com