Word on the Hill: Ready, Set, Run

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has been the fastest member of Congress in the ACLI Capital Challenge for the past four years. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

As you read this, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is probably crossing the finish line.

The ACLI Capital Challenge, a three-mile team race which raises money for the Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation., takes place today at 8 a.m. in Anacostia Park

There are six teams with a senator as captain, 12 with a House member as captain, and teams from the executive branch and the media, among others.

Cotton is racing for his fifth consecutive title as fastest lawmaker. To find out if the senator accomplished his goal, watch for HOH’s coverage.

Staffer shuffle

Katie Niederee will soon be press secretary for the Senate Finance Committee. Tuesday was her last day as communications director for Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, has announced several new hires on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee staff. They include Lane Dickson and Ben Reinke as professional staff members, Barbara Repeta as a Bevinetto fellow, Robert Ivanauskas as a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission detailee, Sean Solie as a staff assistant and John Starkey as a nondesignated staff assistant.

Step into Paris steps away from the office

The Paris bakery Ladurée officially opened its second D.C. location Tuesday in Union Station, just a short walk from the Capitol. The “to-go menu” is exclusive to the station’s branch, which includes salads, mini-sandwiches and, of course, pastries. But the main goodies to get at Ladurée are macarons, priced at $2.80 each. The store officially opened Tuesday.

Staffers invited to Air Force Memorial

The Congressional Air Force Caucus will be honored today at the opening night of the Air Force Memorial’s 2017 Heritage to Horizons summer series. Transportation will be provided to and from Capitol Hill for the reception at 6 p.m. and the performance at 7:30 p.m. RSVP to — House staffers: usaf.pentagon.saf-II.mbx.saf-IIh-workflow@mail.mil; Senate staffers: omar.a.perea.mil@mail.mil.

Also happening today …

Transportation Construction Coalition’s fly-in reception; 6 to 7 p.m. in the Longworth cafeteria. RSVP: mmiller@nssga.org.

Copyright Alliance’s 10th anniversary celebration; 6 to 8:30 p.m., 702 Eighth St. NW. Invite-only.

Resistance movement?

We haven’t gotten enough of the ducks in the Capitol Reflecting Pool here at Heard on the Hill and we hope you haven’t either.

A HOH reader sent in this photograph and said, “I don’t think the Duck Caucus got the memo about the new duck ramp or they are just resisting the use of it.”

We think it’s a resistance movement. The Architect of the Capitolinstalled two ramps on Monday to help the ducks get in and out of the pool.

Duck follow up: they're not that into the ramp yet pic.twitter.com/7IPpvLNRMo — Alex Gangitano (@AlexGangitano) May 16, 2017

Overheard

“The Bourne Identity is far and away the best.”— Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., when asked about his favorite spy movies by TMZ on Tuesday.

What’s going on?

