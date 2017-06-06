Word on the Hill: Prepare for Pride

The main events are this weekend’s Capital Pride are on Saturday and Sunday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Festivities for this year’s Capital Pride celebration kick off Thursday.

The first event is a rooftop pool party at VIDA Penthouse Pool and Lounge — The Yards (1212 Fourth St. SE). On Saturday, it’s the Pride Parade, starting at 22nd & P Streets NW and ending at 14th & R Streets NW. The Pride Festival is on Sunday at Pennsylvania Ave. NW, between Third and Seventh Streets.

More than 100,000 people are expected to participate this year. Washingtonian has a map of gender-neutral and accessible restrooms near the parade route and the festival site.

The majority of Metro’s rail maintenance projects will be on hold to accommodate the crowd over the weekend, DCist reported.

MCON Day Two

MCON, a millennial impact-focused two-day conference at the Newseum (555 Pensylvania Ave. NW), continues today. Notable speakers for the final day are actress Allison Williams (“Girls”) and the founder of RISE, Amanda Nguyen. Check out the livestream online.

Comey watch party

Shaw’s Tavern (520 Florida Ave. NW) is hosting a “Comey Hearing Covfefe” Thursday when former FBI Director James B. Comey testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee. The bar opens its doors at 9:30 a.m. (the hearing starts at 10 a.m.). You can watch on all five TVs in the bar with sound. On offer: $5 Russian vodka flavors and $10 “FBI” sandwiches.

Congressional Baseball Game next week

This year, you can preorder reserved seating tickets for $15 instead of making your office interns go early and reserve seats to the 56th annual Congressional Baseball Game on June 15. The whole office can enjoy the pre-game concert sponsored by Anheuser-Busch on the Budweiser Terrace at Nationals Park from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Read the scouting reports from Republican manager Joe L. Barton and Democratic manager Mike Doyle and watch for more HOH coverage ahead of the game.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., 65.

What’s going on?

