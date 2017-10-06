Heard on the Hill

Word on the Hill: Practice Mindfulness on Your Long Weekend

Chief of staff band warms up for the Nationals, and meatless dining in D.C.

The statue of Christopher Columbus is framed by wreaths left over from the 2014 Columbus Day celebration at Columbus Circle in front of Union Station in Washington, D.C. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call File Photo)

Senate staffers have the opportunity to work on being mindful today.

Mindcare: Mindfulness at Work, hosted by the Employee Assistance Program, is the first of several guided instruction sessions to help establish a mindful practice. It’s for Senate employees only from 11 a.m. to noon in the Capitol Visitor Center, Room SVC-215. Call 202-224-3902 to register.

For all staffers, a long weekend might also inspire mindfulness. Monday is Columbus Day, a federal holidayWord on the Hill will return Tuesday.

Also happening today …

The Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA hosts its annual gala “Recipe for Empowerment,” which brings together Spanish, Indian and American chefs and tastemakers from the D.C. area. 7 to 11 p.m. at the WeWork Wonder Bread Factory (641 S St. NW). Tickets are no longer available.

#Natitude

Tonight is Game 1 of the Washington Nationals’ playoff series. The Nats will face off against the Chicago Cubs at 7:31 p.m. An all-Republican chief-of-staff band, Full Fifth, will play at the bullpen before the game.

The band features lead vocalist Bret Manley, chief of staff to Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif, and lead guitarist Clark Fonda, from the office of Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-N.C. On the bass is Drew Wayne, from the office of Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y., and on the drums is Larry Calhoun, chief of staff to Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla. Stay tuned for more places around town where you can see Full Fifth perform.

Meatless menu for fall

701 Restaurant (701 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) has a new meatless menu, featuring all-vegetarian versions of game dishes, including a salsify confit without the duck and wood-roasted celery root without the rabbit. 

Overheard

“That’s the key?”

— Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., to Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., off the House floor Thursday after he spotted Hunter holding a small bottle of muscle milk.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, 71.

Rep. Brian Higgins, D-N.Y., 58.

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., 52.

Saturday

Rep. Bill Foster, D-Ill., 62.

Sunday

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., 51.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.

Bridget Bowman contributed to this report.

