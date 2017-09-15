Word on the Hill: POW/MIA Recognition Day

Arizona Sen. John McCain was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for five and a half years. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which honors missing service members and their families.

Currently in Congress, there are two lawmakers who endured time as prisoners of war during the Vietnam War: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Rep. Sam Johnson, R-Texas.

McCain, 81, was captured by the North Vietnamese while on a bombing mission in Hanoi in 1967 and was a prisoner of war until 1973. Johnson, 86, was held for almost seven years. He announced his retirement from the House in January.

Word play

High Times magazine took note of Sen. Orrin G. Hatch’s, R-Utah, speech on the Senate floor on medical marijuana Wednesday, pointing out his “command of sativa-oriented slang.”

“It’s high time to address research into medical marijuana,” Hatch said. “Our country has experimented with a variety of state solutions, without properly delving into the weeds on the effectiveness, safety, dosing, administration and quality of medical marijuana.”

In an earlier news release, the senator added, “All the while the federal government strains to enforce regulations that sometimes do more harm than good. To be blunt, we need to remove the administrative barriers preventing legitimate research into medical marijuana, which is why I’ve decided to roll out the MEDS Act.”

The bill, dubbed the Marijuana Effective Drug Study Act of 2017, or MEDS, seeks to “improve the process for conducting scientific research on marijuana as a safe and effective medical treatment.” Hatch introduced the bill with Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii. Co-sponsors include Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., Cory Gardner, R-Colo., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

