Word on the Hill: Peters’ Motorcycle Ride

Michigan Sen. Gary Peters toured the Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital in Ontonagon, Mich., on his bike ride. (Courtesy Peters via Twitter)

Motorcycle enthusiast Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., took his annual recess motorcycle tour of the Wolverine State this week.

The senator visited a rural airport to talk about President Donald Trump’s budget cuts to Essential Air Service, a government program enacted to guarantee that small communities maintain commercial airline service.

On Wednesday, he rode to the western Upper Peninsula and visited a clothing manufacturer and a defense manufacturer that makes components for the military.

Thank you to the members of American Legion Reino Post 21 who joined me yesterday on my #RideMI Motorcycle Tour on the way to Iron River pic.twitter.com/eyT2UEuW2w — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) August 17, 2017

Next on my #RideMI Tour I headed to a second manufacturer, Lake Shore Systems in Iron River pic.twitter.com/LrLmU67NRJ — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) August 16, 2017

On day 3 of my #RideMI Tour I visited two western UP manufacturers in Gogebic & Iron Counties pic.twitter.com/4NUWmVRdHA — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) August 16, 2017

Cárdenas in with the cool crew

“Hamilton” creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda and Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., hosted a town hall together on Thursday, the Los Angeles Times reported. Miranda was invited to talk with high school students in Los Angeles after his hit musical opened at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Wednesday. Cárdenas talked about civil engagement and both men took questions from the students.

Cárdenas reportedly connected with the “Hamilton” star through his father Luis Miranda, a political consultant.

Ferguson plays cashier

Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-Ga., rang up customers at a RaceTrac convenience store in Newnan, Georgia, on Wednesday. He spent about 10 minutes ringing up customers, The Newnan Times-Herald reported. After visiting the store, he reportedly went to East Coweta High School to meet with civics students.

RaceTrac is headquartered in Georgia.

Hudson sits in Earnhardt’s car

It was an honor to sit behind the wheel of Dale Earnhardt's No. 3 at the @RCRracing Museum - he is my all time favorite driver! pic.twitter.com/WaiDdcVvKe — Richard Hudson (@RepRichHudson) August 17, 2017

Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., tweeted a photograph of him at the Richard Childress Racing Museum in Lexington, N.C. He sat in racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s No. 3 car. Hudsun said Earnhardt is his all-time favorite driver.

Staffer shuffle

Brenda Jones, communications director to Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is currently on leave. Lewis’ chief of staff, Michael Collins, is handling the office’s communications shop.

Happy birthday to…

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, 64.

Saturday

Rep. James R. Comer, R-Ky., 45.

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, 40.

Sunday

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., 55.

Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., 51.

Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., 56.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.