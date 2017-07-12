Word on the Hill: More Paws in the Capitol

Pennsylvania Rep. Lou Barletta poses at a photo booth with his dog Reilly during an ASPCA pet adoption event on Capitol Hill in 2014. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The annual “Paws for Celebration” pet adoption event on Capitol Hill is today, which means you can play with dogs and cats in the middle of the work day.

Hosted by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, with the support of Reps. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., and Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., six local rescue groups will bring in animals in need of permanent homes.

The sixth annual event is from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building foyer. See last year’s coverage.

Game show night in Rayburn

The White Coat Waste Project is hosting a reception and game night entitled “The Price is Wrong: The High Cost of Taxpayer-Funded Animal Experiments” today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building cafeteria. There will be classic game-show games to play, an open bar, and light refreshments.

The event is co-hosted by Marco Antonio Regil, host of the Spanish-language version of the TV game show “The Price is Right,” as well as honorary co-hosts Reps. Dina Titus, D-Nev., and Dave Brat, D-Va. The White Coat Waste Project works to increase transparency about taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs, cats and other animals. Walk-ups are welcome so head over early.

Staffer shuffle

Truman Anderson has joined the office of Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., as his chief of staff. Pablo Carrillo, who held the position since 2013, will begin a fellowship with the Geneva Centre for Security Policy in Switzerland. Anderson was previously executive director of the Stuart Family Foundation in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Senate Wellness Fair coming up

On Thursday and Friday, the Senate Wellness Fair will provide free screenings for melanoma, vision, bone density and glucose, and will have various demonstrations. The Seafood Nutrition Partnership will be there to share information on the benefits of eating seafood at least two times a week and it will share some low-cost, easy recipes.

The fair starts at 10 a.m. on both days in the Hart Senate Office Building, Room 902. Look out for more information in tomorrow’s edition.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., 63.

Rep. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., 41.

What’s going on?

