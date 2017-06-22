Word on the Hill: Happy Birthday, Dianne Feinstein!

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein arrives at the Capitol for the Senate Democrats’ policy lunch in May. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

It’s Dianne Feinstein’s birthday. The oldest currently serving senator turns 84 today. The California Democrat has been in the Senate since 1992.

Feinstein also happens to share a birthday with other powerful Democrats in Congress: Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts turns 68 today.

It’s also California Rep. Adam B. Schiff’s birthday. The ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee turns 57 today.

Calling all ‘Game of Thrones’ fanatics

A “Game of Thrones” pub now exists in Washington as a pop-up bar at 1839 Seventh St. NW. Its grand opening is today, presented by Drink Company and Brewery Ommegang. Attendees can enjoy cocktails with names like “What is Dead May Never Die” and “The Lannisters Send their Regards” while watching dragons and listening to the popular HBO show’s soundtrack.

If that seems like your ideal fantasy world, get in line early. It’s expected to be very popular. Check out the website for more information.

Japan and agriculture reception

The Embassy of Japan is teaming up with two Japanese groups, the Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives and the Agriculture & Livestock Industries Corporation, for a reception with the agriculture community about understanding the Japanese food and beverage industry. The annual event, entitled “An Evening of Food and Agriculture,” began in 2000.

There will be Japanese Wagyu beef, traditional sushi, sake, whiskey and dessert for attendees. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Old Residence (2520 Massachusetts Ave. NW). Registration is closed.

Overheard

“I don’t really blame you for not answering that question.”

— Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., to an FBI official who declined to answer Heinrich’s question about whether President Donald Trump was an “unwitting agent of the Russians.”

