Word on the Hill: No More Recess

Both chambers are in this week. Sen. Pat Roberts, R-Kan., rides the Senate subway to the Capitol for a vote on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Both chambers are in session with the House back this week.

Aside from policy news, keep up to date with the controversy over Cups. The beloved food and coffee joint in the Russell Senate Office Building is competing with other companies to keep its contract.

One former staffer launched a petition requesting that the Architect of the Capitol save Cups. The architect’s office has until the end of November to decide if Cups can keep its contract. Stay tuned to HOH for the latest.

What’s happening this week

Tuesday

Excerpt viewing of the upcoming Lifetime movie “Flint,” hosted by Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich. A panel discussion to follow includes Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn. 6 p.m. in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium. RSVP here.

The Cyber(in)security Summit, hosted by Mozilla, includes four one-hour sessions on the government’s role in cybersecurity followed by a networking happy hour. 1 to 7 p.m. at The Loft at 600 F St. NW. RSVP here.

The law firm Kountoupes Denham Carr & Reid is celebrating its 10th anniversary and its recent promotions. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Capitol View Business and Conference Center (101 Constitution Ave. NW, ninth floor rotunda). RSVP here.

Wednesday

The Library ofCongress’ Veterans History Project will host a panel discussion “On the Other Side of the Mic: Perspective from the Interviewer” at noon in the Thomas Jefferson Building’s Whittall Pavilion. RSVP: kwar@loc.gov.

Premiere of National Geographic’s “The Long Road” featuring celebrities Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”) and Ian Quinlan (“Gotham”), among others; 6 p.m. at National Geographic (1600 M St. NW). Invite-only.

Law enforcement appreciation night

The Washington Capitals will host a special night for first responders on Nov. 20, when the NHL team plays the Calgary Flames; $5 from every ticket will go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. To make your ticket count for a donation, use the promo code NLEOMF. The game is at 7 p.m. at the newly renamed Capital One Arena (601 F St. NW).

No congressional birthdays today.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.