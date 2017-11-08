Word on the Hill: Newspaperman

Ben Bradlee, former editor of the Washington Post, returns to his seat as then-President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton look on after Bradlee was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the White House in 2013. (Alex Wong/Getty Images file photo)

HBO’s new documentary “The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee” will make its world premiere in D.C. this evening.

The film is about the late legendary Washington Post executive editor who died in Washington in October 2014 at 93. The film debuts on the network Dec. 4.

A reception and red carpet (where a few members of Congress are expected) is at 6:30 p.m., and the screening is at 7:30 p.m. at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Invite-only. Look out for HOH’s coverage.

So, It's a political night... Do you guys know what ROLL CALL is??? If not, you probably aren't a staffer on Capital hill...It's a "wonky" rag...that I love...even before they picked up this late night tweet of mine!!! #USA https://t.co/cpypRt7Amb — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) November 8, 2017

Ouch

Paying off bets

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., rolled a cart of sandwiches over to the office of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, to pay off their bet on the World Series. Lee’s Houston Astros beat Gomez’s Los Angeles Dodgers in the series.

Gomez wasn’t the only one paying off a baseball bet.

Kudos to @RepCardenas, LA-area congressman sporting @astros jersey under his suit jacket today. Making good on a bet with @RepGeneGreen — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) November 7, 2017

Members who brew

The first annual Brew Across America Congressional Beer competition is this evening, featuring nine lawmakers showing off custom beer. It is hosted by Anheuser-Busch. 6 p.m. at Eastern Market North Hall (225 Seventh St. SE).

Members scheduled to participate:

Honoring a legend

Mamie “Peanut” Johnson, one of three women to play Negro League baseball and the first woman pitcher, will be at a fundraiser for her namesake foundation this evening. “Field of Dreams,” will benefit Mamie Johnson Little League and Capitol Hill Little League. The event will also feature Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Capitol View Rotunda Room (101 Constitution Ave. NW Suite 900). Tickets available here.

Bacon’s Gold Star families bill passes

Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon’s first bill to pass through the House is on a topic important to him: Gold Star families. The bill, heading to the Senate, amends the code that gives Gold Star families insurance to ensure that surviving spouses who remarry and their dependent children are eligible for the same benefits as those who don’t.

“The core of this bill is about commitment, a commitment for life, and ensuring as a legislative body we support our Gold Star families and extend to them a small measure of compassion, dignity, and respect that their tremendous sacrifice deserves,” the retired Air Force general said in a statement.

Oops

A simple idea: Anyone convicted of domestic abuse should see their rights under the 2nd Amendment severely curtailed. https://t.co/bsyihrklJf — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) November 6, 2017

That's been federal law for several decades now. You can even look it up: 18 U.S.C. 922(g)(9). #TheMoreYouKnow https://t.co/jGxBnWfj4J — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 6, 2017

You'll be pleased to learn Senator that Congress already made your idea law! https://t.co/hwGpSWZ7ek — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) November 6, 2017

This is already law. Is it so much to ask that members of Congress familiarize themselves with the topics they so eagerly wish to address? https://t.co/YFlwfqrXtw — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 7, 2017

Spotted

First daughter Tiffany Trump was spotted having dinner with a female friend at Rasika Penn Quarter on Monday evening. The two arrived around 8 p.m. Trump, 24, is a student at Georgetown University Law School.

No congressional birthdays today.

What’s going on?

