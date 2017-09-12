Word on the Hill: New Congressional Awards

The Congressional Management Foundation is introducing a new awards ceremony to recognize nonlegislative achievements by members of Congress. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The Congressional Management Foundation has launched new awards for Congress, the Democracy Awards, to recognize nonlegislative achievements.

Five awards will be given out next summer. A Republican and a Democrat will be awarded in each of four categories: innovation, transparency and accountability, constituent service, and a “Life in Congress” award for workplace environment, the foundation announced. A fifth award will be given to one member and one congressional staffer for lifetime achievement.

House and Senate offices have until Nov. 13 to nominate themselves. Finalists in each category will be announced in February and committees, made up of former members and congressional staffers, will have until June 2018 to pick the winners.

“By shining a light on these examples of outstanding performance, we hope to provide guidance to other legislators who wish to emulate those best practices, and show Americans a group of Members of Congress and staff who achieve the highest professional standards,” foundation CEO Bradford Fitch said in a statement.

Happening today …

The Kennedy Center is screening a preview of PBS’ “The Vietnam War,” followed by a discussion with filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick at 7 p.m. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., and former Secretaries of State John Kerry and Chuck Hagel are scheduled to attend. Invite-only.

The United States Capitol Historical Society awards its 2017 Freedom Award to Tony and Pulitzer winner Lin-Manuel Miranda for “inspiring informed civic participation and achievement in advancing public understanding of our nation’s founding through ‘Hamilton’ the Musical and the Hamilton Education Program.” The ceremony takes place at 7 p.m. in Statuary Hall. Invite-only.

DeLauro’s mother dies at 103

Luisa DeLauro, mother of Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., died at the age of 103 on Saturday, the New Haven Register reported. She was the longest-serving member on the New Haven Board of Aldermen, serving from 1965 to 1999.

Asian Dreamers team up with members

Members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus have invited Asian immigrants affected by the Trump administration’s recent decision to phase out the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program to join them for a news conference today at noon at the House Triangle. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Sen. Mazie K. Hirono, D-Hawaii, and Reps. Joseph Crowley, D-N.Y., Judy Chu, D-Calif. and Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., are scheduled to attend. Chu is the chairwoman of the caucus.

Catching up: Sanchez producing political drama

Former Rep. Loretta Sanchez, D-Calif., is an executive producer for a new political drama, “Accidental Candidate,” the Hollywood Reporter reported. The show, which got a script commitment from NBC, is about a small-town mother who gets pushed into politics after engaging with a politician at a town hall. Sanchez served 10 terms in Congress, after upsetting Rep. Robert K. Dornan in 1996. She was unsuccessful in a bid for Senate last year.

#RaisetheCaps

Research!America is currently hosting a digital advocacy initiative on Twitter and Facebook to urge Congress to #RaisetheCaps with the fiscal 2018 budget negotiations underway. Participate by engaging with lawmakers on social media using #RaisetheCaps.

Tickets on sale for Making D.C. History Awards

On Sept. 28, the Historical Society of Washington, D.C. will present the 2017 Making D.C. History Awards to: chef Jose Andres for distinction in corporate achievement; Douglas Development Corp. for distinction in historic preservation; Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., for distinction in civic leadership; the Ruppert Family as this year’s legacy family of D.C.; and Di and Lou Stovall for distinction in artistic achievement. The sixth annual award ceremony will take place at the Newseum from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Buy your tickets here.

Staffer shuffle

Tony Scott is the new senior data privacy and cybersecurity adviser at Squire Patton Boggs. He was President Barack Obama’s federal chief information officer, a post he was appointed to in 2015.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, R-Ind., 34.

Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., 57.

