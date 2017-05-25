Word on the Hill: National Wine Day

You may be pleasantly surprised to hear about a very special, perhaps unknown, holiday. Today is National Wine Day.

It’s nearly Friday, which means it’s almost recess, so pick up a bottle of wine on your way home from work to celebrate.

If you want to head out on the town, Ocean Prime (1341 G St. NW) has half-off wine all day in the dining room and bar/lounge. The downtown restaurant has over 130 labels to choose from and they’ll be marked down as low as $20.

Also, 201 Bar (201 Massachusetts Ave. NE) will have $4 sangrias from 5 p.m. to close.

Dusty Baker meets with congressional managers

Washington Nationals’ manager Dusty Baker had lunch Wednesday with Reps. Joe L. Barton, R-Texas, and Mike Doyle, D-Pa., the Congressional Baseball Game team managers, in the Members’ Dining Room in the Capitol.

Shoulder surgery for Rohrabacher

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., is wearing a sling on his left arm because he got his second shoulder replacement. His office offered HOH a few reasons for the congressman’s injury.

A. He’s been subjected to especially aggressive arm-twisting by leadership. B. He’s been surfing too much. C. He lost another arm-wrestling match to Putin.

See below for the answer.

Native American staff group?

A group of staffers are trying to establish a staff association, Natives on the Hill, to include American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians. They’re hosting a meet and greet today for those interested. It will be at Romeo & Juliet (301 Massachusetts Ave. NE) at 6:30 p.m.

Celebrities at media dinner

The second annual Multicultural Media Correspondents Dinner is today. Honorees include Reps. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., and Greg Walden, R-Ore., who will receive Congressional Advocate Awards. Also scheduled to attend are Reps. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas and Gwen Moore, D-Wisc., and Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., as well as the ambassadors of Jamaica, Nicaragua and Barbados.

Actors Claudia Jordan (“Deal or No Deal”), Stacey Dash (“Clueless”) and Lamman Rucker (“Greenleaf”) are scheduled to attend, as well as journalists and other personalities. The event takes place at the National Press Club (529 14th St. NW) at 5:30 p.m.

Happy birthday to…

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., 57.

Rep. Steve Russell, R-Okla., 54.

What’s going on?

Amelia Frappolli contributed to this report.

Rohrabacher answer: He's been surfing too much.