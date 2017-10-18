Word on the Hill: Music Advocates Go to Districts

Two teams from Texas compete in the annual King of the Hill softball championship game Wednesday night. (Roll Call File Photo)

The annual King of the Hill softball championship game is tonight. The event pits the best of the Hill staff softball teams from the House and Senate against each other.

For the first time in the game’s history, both teams are from Texas. The 2017 Senate champions, The RBIs of Texas, will take on the 2017 House champions, The Texas Republic, at 7:30 p.m. at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

The RBIs are sponsored by the office of Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, and coached by Bill Christian from the office of Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas. The Texas Republic is coached by lobbyist Matt Mika, one of the people shot at the Republicans’ baseball practice in June.

Grass-roots music

The Recording Academy is hosting what the Grammy-presenting group calls the largest grass-roots initiative for music ever in the country.

Music creators from every state will participate in a District Advocacy Day today. Musicians will go to about 300 congressional district offices to talk to members of Congress while they are home on House recess.

Advocates will push members to fight in Washington for legislative issues affecting the music industry, including performance rights, copyright overhaul and digital services.

#NoMuslimBanEver

A coalition of American Muslim and civil rights groups is hosting a #NoMuslimBanEver rally in front of the White House today to protest immigration restrictions by the Trump administration. The latest version of the president’s travel ban was scheduled to go into effect today, until it was blocked by a federal judge Tuesday.

The rally begins at 11:30 a.m. in Lafayette Square and demonstrators will march to the Trump International Hotel (1100 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) at 1:30 p.m. The program concludes with a march to the Customs and Border Protection building (1300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) at 2:30 p.m.

Invitees include Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Keith Ellison, D-Minn., and executives from United We Dream and MoveOn.org.

What to watch over recess

While House staffers may have some time on their hands with the bosses away, check out these HOH videos of lawmakers sharing about their hobbies and interests.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., 63.

Rep. Dennis A. Ross, R-Fla., 58.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.