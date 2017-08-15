Word on the Hill: Murphy Walks Again

Connecticut Sen. Christopher S. Murphy is taking questions as he walks across the Nutmeg State. (Courtesy Murphy via Snapchat)

Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., is making his way across the Nutmeg State on foot … again.

Today is Day Three of the walk. On Monday, he walked from Willimantic to Portland, where he held an evening town hall.

Murphy also made the trek across the state during last year’s August recess. This year, he is live-tweeting his travels and posting videos on Snapchat.

Office of Compliance releases new video

Congress’ Office of Compliance has posted a 22-minute video on its website about sexual harassment in the workplace. The video “covers the basics,” the site reads, and includes statements from Reps. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and Susan W. Brooks, R-Ind.

Peters recognized by Vietnam Veterans

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., was recognized Friday as the Legislator of the Year by the Vietnam Veterans of American for his work for service members with post-traumatic stress disorder. Peters is a former lieutenant commander in the Navy Reserve and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Library of Congress looking for volunteer docents

The Library of Congressis recruiting the 2017 class of volunteer docents to lead tours of its Thomas Jefferson Building. The training program for volunteers begins on Sept. 5 and runs until Dec. 7. After training, volunteers will be able to lead their own tours.

Staffer shuffle

Friday was Elena Hernandez’s last day as press secretary for Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla. She will be starting as press secretary for the Energy & Commerce Committee on Aug. 21.

Susan Phalen, former communications director for the House Homeland Security Committee, is now the director of external affairs at FEMA.

Historical Society to reopen

The Historical Society of Washington, D.C. will reopen to the public at its temporary home inside the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW) starting on Sept. 19. The Carnegie Library building in Mt. Vernon Square has been home to the society since 1999, but it is undergoing renovations for the next 12 to 18 months as Apple prepares to open a flagship store there.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-N.C., 69.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., 79.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.