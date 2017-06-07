Word on the Hill: Moose on the Loose

Last year, staffers Scott Merrick, left, and Kevin Travaline moved a stuffed bear into position next to a stuffed moose in Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s lobby in the Hart Senate Office Building. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is keeping up an annual New Hampshire tradition at the Capitol, along with her fellow Granite State Democrats, Sen. Maggie Hassan, and Reps. Carol Shea-Porter and Ann McLane Kuster.

This afternoon, food and beverages from New Hampshire’s restaurants and breweries will be shared at the eighth annual Experience New Hampshire Reception. The biggest hits of all, though, are the stuffed moose and bear, which were carted into the Russell Building by Shaheen staffers yesterday for the event.

It takes place in the Kennedy Caucus Room from 5 to 7 p.m.

Also happening today …

Public Strategies Washington is having a welcome reception for its new principal, Tom Nagle; 5 to 8 p.m. at the Mott House patio (122 Maryland Ave. NE). RSVP: sgreer@psw-inc.com.

Staffer shuffle

Ted Lehman will be the next chief of staff for Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C. He is currently chief counsel for nominations and senior counsel for the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, announced three new staff additions: Morgan Griffin joins her office as a legislative assistant covering health care policy issues; Madeline Lefton as a legislative assistant handling policy issues; and Krystal Edens as assistant to the chief of staff and intern coordinator. Edens previously interned for former Rep. Joe Pitts, R-Pa.

Two weeks until softball

The ninth annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game is June 21, just two weeks from today. The game pits female lawmakers against female members of the congressional press corps. Tickets are $10 and proceeds benefit the Young Survival Coalition, which helps young women with breast cancer.

The game is at 7 p.m. at the Watkins Recreation Center (420 12th St. SE). Check out this year’s roster.

Overheard

“Sen. [Charles E.] Schumer may have an old cell phone, but it still rings.”

— Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on Democrats waiting on a phone call from President Donald Trump to talk about working together on infrastructure.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., 45.

Rep. Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., 46.

What’s going on?

Lindsey McPherson contributed to this report.