Word on the Hill: McCain Sends Off Cardinals

Sen John McCain talks with, from left, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, quarterback Carson Palmer, and team president Michael Bidwill at the Arizona Cardinals’ training camp. (azcardinals.com)

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., dropped into the Arizona Cardinals last day of training camp to wish the team well in the coming season.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey visited the team Wednesday and McCain made his appearance at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Thursday, Arizona Sports reported. The senator chatted with players Larry Fitzgerald, Carson Palmer and David Johnson and the team’s president, Michael Bidwill.

Head coach Bruce Arians didn’t get a chance to say hello.

“I hated I missed him,” Arians said. “I admire him so much. I hated I didn’t get to say hi.”

Thank you Michael Bidwill & the @AZCardinals for having me at the final #CardsCamp practice today - looking forward to a strong season! pic.twitter.com/tVnymNafFI — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) August 24, 2017

Poliquin says talking to D.C. reporters is stupid

Rep. Bruce Poliquin, R-Maine, is notorious for ignoring or dodging the press. His explanation was recorded and leaked to the media.

“The reason is because [Republicans] need our seat,” he says on the recording.

Poliquin was speaking at an event in Bangor hosted by the Maine Heritage Policy Center, the Press Herald reported. “You think the press is bad in Maine? It’s unbelievable and they are dying to get you on record to say whatever and that becomes the next, so … It would be stupid for me to engage the national media and give them and everybody else the ammunition they need,” he said. “As soon as you go down that path, you are in the swamp.”

Vegetable garden in Murkowski’s office

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is growing vegetables in her Washington office, KALB reported. The veggies are planted in the waiting room of her Hart Senate Office building suite. She is using the garden as a way to push eating healthy, especially for children.

Reed supporting his division

Serving in @82ndABNDiv was honor of a lifetime. Saluting the 82nd on 100 yrs of greatness - past, present & future! https://t.co/rmATC4yjWG — Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) August 25, 2017

The 82nd Airborne Division’s 100th birthday was on Friday. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., is the unique member of Congress who served in the 82nd, and tweeted to congratulate his old unit for a century of service.

Walz lends a kid a hand

Minnesota State Rep. Peggy Flanagan tweeted a photograph of Rep. Tim Walz, D-Minn., tying a young constituent’s shoe. The young girl, sporting a Mickey Mouse shirt, seems very grateful for the help.

Sometimes you need a congressman to help tie your shoe. pic.twitter.com/vUA5Atsrv4 — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) August 25, 2017

Staffer shuffle

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, named Ivan DuBois her new chief of staff. He most recently has been president of a consulting group focused on education and political campaigns, Utah Policy reported. He also was the longest serving executive director of the Utah Republican Party, a post he held from 2007 to 2013.

“Ivan has performed key duties while working with me on my campaigns, and also has great depth of legislative experience,” Love said. “He is the perfect person to join our work for Utah’s 4th Congressional District.”

Caeli Mahon left her post as press secretary for Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., on Friday and is moving on to work at Targeted Victory. Former communications assistant Emily Carlin will be replacing her.

“During the two years that she’s been on our team, Caeli really exceeded all of our expectations,” Denham said in a statement. “She will be greatly missed, but I look forward to seeing what she accomplishes in the next chapter of her career and wish her the best of luck.”

D.C.’s first winery opening

Washington’s first full-scale commercial winery is slated to open in Navy Yard on Wednesday. “District Winery” will have an on-site production facility, multipurpose private event and wedding spaces, and a full-service restaurant. The winery will be located in The Yards waterfront community (385 Water St. SE).

Roll Call on the Road in photos

Roll Call’s photographers followed Congress out of town this recess. From a protest outside a President Donald Trump rally in Phoenix to Trump Tower in New York to a town hall — and another protest — in Pennsylvania, Roll Call hit the road this month to capture life outside the Beltway. Check it out.

Happy birthday to…

Rep. Julia Brownley, D-Calif., 65.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.