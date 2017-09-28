Word on the Hill: Making D.C. History

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, right, shown here with D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, will receive an award from the Historical Society of Washington, D.C. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

What do Jose Andres and Eleanor Holmes Norton have in common? The nation’s capital.

The Historical Society of Washington, D.C., is presenting its Making D.C. History Awards tonight to them and other Washingtonians who have positively influenced the city.

Celebrity chef Andres will receive it for distinction in corporate achievement, and Del. Norton for distinction in civic leadership.

Other awardees are Douglas Development Corporation for distinction in historic preservation, the Ruppert family as this year’s legacy family of Washington, D.C., and Di and Lou Stovall for distinction in artistic achievement.

The sixth annual award ceremony will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Newseum (555 Pennsylvania Ave. NW). Ticket sales have ended.

The WOTH dog beat

America’s VetDogs is hosting a congressional breakfast this morning from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. to acknowledge Congress’ support of increased funding for service dog programs for disabled veterans. The breakfast is in Capitol Visitor Center Room HVC 201AB.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Reps. Kay Granger, R-Texas, John Carter, R-Texas, Martha McSally, R-Ariz., Jim McGovern, D-Mass., Carol Shea-Porter, D-N.H., Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., are scheduled to attend. Invite-only.

Also happening today …

DataArts is hosting two workshops as part of its “Business of the Arts — Professional Development Series” at the DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities (200 Eye St. SE, Ste 1400).“Data + Stories” is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. and “Building Blocks for Financial Help” is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is closed.

#280Characters in Congress

Twitter announced on Tuesday that some accounts would be able to tweet in 280 characters, as opposed to the current 140.

Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., retweeted a suicide-prevention message from the Democrats of the House Veterans Affairs Committee to show how 280 characters could be used for good.

And Sen. Thomas R. Carper, D-Del., poked fun at himself with a tweet of standard length. “My team and I are excited about Twitter’s change to 280 characters. If you’ve ever heard me speak on the floor or at an event, you’ve proba,” he wrote, trailing off for comic effect.

My team and I are excited about @Twitter's change to #280characters. If you've ever heard me speak on the floor or at an event, you've proba — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) September 27, 2017

Hoyer honored by Boys & Girls club

Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer was honored with the 'Herbert Hoover Humanitarian Award' by the Boys and Girls Club this week for his dedication to the clubs. The Outdoor Advertisers Association of America has donated digital bus shelter space throughout to D.C. to help highlight the honor. Be on the look out for Hoyer's face while you wait for the bus.

All the action from the spelling bee, basketball

Sen. Luther Strange wasn’t the only member to come up short Tuesday night. Lawmakers lost two hard-fought contests: the National Press Club Spelling Bee and the Member of Congress Charity Basketball Game.

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., made it to the final round of the bee, but was beat out by Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News.

At the basketball game, which raised money for the Hoops for Youth Foundation, lobbyists outscored the members’ team 49-41, but both groups came together to honor survivors of June’s shooting at the Congressional Baseball game practice, including Majority Whip Steve Scalise, lobbyist Matt Mika and Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey.

Staffer news

Sen. Marco Rubio’s, R-Fla., office announced it has deployed four staff members to Puerto Rico to work with federal and local officials to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria. The senator visited the island Monday.

Happy birthday to…

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., 60.

What’s going on?

