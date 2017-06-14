Word on the Hill: Mai Tais Flowing on the Hill

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono prepare to sample Spam musubi at last year’s Taste of Hawaii. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The fourth annual Hawaii on the Hill begins today. The itinerary includes the Taste of Hawaii reception this evening, hosted by Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, and the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii.

It’s a 21+ event, which means guests can enjoy mai tais from Koloa Rum, beer from Maui Brewing Company, and food from the 69 different companies showcased. If you received tickets beforehand, you can get in an hour early. General admission opens at 6 p.m. in Russell’s Kennedy Caucus Room.

Hawaii small business owners and industry leaders will participate in a policy summit earlier in the day with Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., as well as Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, among others.

Outdoor summer film festival lineup

“LOC Summer Movies on the Lawn,” an annual six-film series hosted by the Library of Congress, starts July 13. The first movie will be “The Princess Bride.” The movies start at 8 p.m. in the area between the Supreme Court and the LOC’s Jefferson Building. While tickets are available, they are not required and people can enter on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees are welcome to bring picnic food and food trucks will be parked in the area.

The movies are chosen under the terms of the National Film Preservation Act, recognizing films that are “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant,” and at least 10 years old, according to the LOC’s news release.

Here is the schedule:

July 13: “The Princess Bride”

July 20: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”

July 27: “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Aug. 3: “Back to the Future”

Aug. 10: “Top Gun”

Aug. 17: “Ghostbusters.”

Rep. Israel joins Issue One

Former Rep. Steve Israel, D-N.Y., who retired last Congress, has joined Issue One’s Reformers Caucus, a bipartisan group of 181 former members and governors that says it is “dedicated to returning government to the American people.”

Overheard on the Hill

“Y’all are kind of a pain in the ass, but I don’t mind you hanging around.”

— Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked about new restrictions on members of the media in the Capitol.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, 63.

Rep. Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., 78.

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., 74.

What’s going on?

