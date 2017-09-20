Word on the Hill: Let’s Talk Washington Dysfunction

Former Indiana Sen. Richard G. Lugar is participating in a discussion with Issue One and the Center for Strategic and International Studies. (Douglas Graham/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Former lawmakers are taking a stab at figuring out the dysfunction in Washington.

Issue One’s ReFormers Caucus and the Center for Strategic and International Studies are hosting a news conference today that is scheduled to feature former Reps. Zach Wamp, R-Tenn., Constance A. Morella, R-Md., Porter J. Goss, R-Fla., and Lee H. Hamilton, R-Ind., along with former Sen. Richard G. Lugar, R-Ind.

The group will be “attacking the roots of dysfunction in Washington” at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (1616 Rhode Island Ave. NW) at 9:30 a.m.

Historical Society lecture

The first of the United States Capitol Historical Society’s fall lecture series is today from noon to 1 p.m. in Ketchum Hall (200 Maryland Ave. NE). It features author James Head, who will speak about his book “An Affair with Beauty — The Mystique of Howard Chandler Christy: The Magic of Youth.” The lecture is free and open to the public.

Staffer shuffle

Nick Ayers, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, confirmed Monday that Alyssa Farah and Christina Mandreucci will be joining the vice president’s communications shop on Oct. 2. Farah is currently communications director for the House Freedom Caucus while Mandreucci serves as deputy press secretary for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.

Happening today: Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown

The Jewish New Year festival of Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown today and lasts until Friday. It traditionally includes prayer services, candle lighting and big family meals.

