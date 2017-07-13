Word on the Hill: Learn How to Reduce Stress

On Tuesday, Washington commuters received a free banana from Amazon.com crew who were handing them out at Union Station to mark the online giant’s Prime Day. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

With Senate staffers getting a shorter August recess this year, the Senate Wellness Fair might be coming at a good time.

There will be demonstrations on stress-reducing breathing techniques, as well as posture improvement and acupuncture from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today in the Senate Hart Office Building, Room 902.

The fair will provide free screenings for melanoma, vision, bone density, and glucose, and the Seafood Nutrition Partnership will offer samples of Thai tuna summer noodles and tortilla scoops with spicy tuna and mango salsa.

Can’t make it today? The fair continues Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the same room.

How to safely book trips

The American Hotel & Lodging Association is hosting a discussion today on avoiding online booking scams and deceptive online travel marketing tactics. The discussion, entitled “The Monoliths: Travel Tech Consolidation, Consumers, and Public Policy,” will teach staffers to help their constituents avoid scams. Food and drinks will be available. It takes place from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2226. RSVP: gov.affairs@ahla.com.

‘Play in’ for clean air

Families are coming to Capitol Hill today to “protest against the recent moves to roll back key clean air protections” at Mom’s Clean Air Force’s fourth annual “play in” demonstration. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., are scheduled to attend, as well as Republican members of the House Climate Solutions Caucus.

It begins at 9 a.m. at the Upper Senate Park with family activities such as hula-hooping and yoga, and there will be a news conference at 10:15 a.m. Later in the day, attendees will visit lawmakers’ offices. Check out last year’s coverage.

McSally’s dress code statement

Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., pointed out on the House floor Wednesday that she was wearing two things not supposed to be worn on the floor or in the Speaker’s lobby.

“Before I yield back, I want to point out I’m standing here in my professional attire, which happens to be a sleeveless dress and open-toed shoes,” she said toward the end of her floor speech.

The longstanding Capitol dress code made headlines last week after Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., reminded members in June to “wear proper business attire” and a female reporter was admonished for going sleeveless.

Staffer shuffle

Pam Stevens is now the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy’s associate director for external affairs. She previously was director of communications and outreach for the Republican Main Street Partnership.

Brandon Gassaway left Rep. Cedric L. Richmond’s office, where he was communications director, on Wednesday for a job in D.C. “to elevate the voices of people of color and minorities in the media on a number of policy issues before Congress,” he wrote in an email.

201 announces concerts for clean water charity

201 Bar on the Senate side announced the “Buy a Lady a Drink Concert Series” that raises money for water.org, a nonprofit that provides clean water for women globally in a team effort with the production company, On Tap. July 20 will kick it off with White Ford Bronco and tickets raise money for women specifically in Brazil. In partnership with the beer company, Stella Artois, tickets include a limited edition chalice and a beer. Here is how to buy tickets (VIP for open food and drink or regular) and the full line up:

July 20: White Ford Bronco (Brazil)

August 3: Pebble to Pearl (Cambodia)

August 17: 19th Street Band (Uganda)

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, 66.

What’s going on?

