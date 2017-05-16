Word on the Hill: Laura Bush Gets Women Making History Award

Former first lady Laura Bush will be honored in a video sent by former first lady Hillary Clinton.(Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

The annual Women Making History Honors gala will honor former first lady Laura Bush for her contribution to inspiring women.

Former first lady, New York senator and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton provided a video tribute for Bush. Other honorees this year include former NASA Administrator Charles Bolden, former NPR host Diane Rehm, and former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios.

The event is organized by the National Women’s History Museum, which aims to build a physical museum on the National Mall.

Members of Congress are expected to attend to show their support for Bush and for the museum’s construction.

The gala starts at 6 p.m. at the Carnegie Institution for Science (1530 P St. NW). Watch for HOH’s coverage.

Washington no longer ‘Fit City’

The 10th annual American Fitness Index, released today, lists Minneapolis-St. Paul as the most fit metropolitan area in the United States, trumping Washington, D.C., and its surrounding suburbs, which had been in the top spot for the past three years. The index now ranks the nation’s capital second and San Francisco-Oakland third.

Top scores of the #FitCityIndex are related to lower rates of smoking and cardiovascular disease deaths, higher reported physical activity, consumption of fruits and vegetables and per capita park expenditures in their communities, according to the ranking’s creators: the American College of Sports Medicine and the Anthem Foundation. Full results here.

Staffer shuffle

Business advocacy firm the Rotunda Group announced Mike Biagi is joining as a partner in June. Biagi has been the executive director of the Republican Party of Kentucky since 2015.

Jon Corley, press secretary to Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, will be leaving his post on May 25 to be director of issue and advocacy communication at the American Chemistry Council. Jordan Hunter, currently a staff assistant, will lead Thornberry’s press shop.

