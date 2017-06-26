Word on the Hill: Last Week Before Recess

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich was spotted making his way to the Capitol office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

It’s the last week before the July Fourth recess, when Congress takes a break to celebrate the national holiday.

In the meantime, here’s what’s happening on Capitol Hill this week:

Tuesday

Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine (“Dinner: Impossible”) joins Hire Heroes USA and Walmart for an event to support veterans. He will man three dessert stations and emcee the event in the Hart Senate Office Building, Room 902 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday

Taste of West Virginia celebrates the Mountain State’s 154th birthday. Dozens of vendors are coming to D.C. to share the state’s cuisine. #WVDayDC is open to staffers (RSVP here), in the Dirksen Senate Office Building, Room G50 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

To celebrate National Candy Month, the National Confectioners Association and FamousDC are hosting a happy hour at Sonoma on Capitol Hill (223 Pennsylvania Ave. SE) from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Invite-only.

ICYMI: Moulton engaged

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., asked his girlfriend of over two years, Liz Boardman, to marry him on Friday. The second-term lawmaker brought Boardman up to the iconic Speaker’s balcony to pop the question. Read more for details.

Fourth of July plans?

Highlights of last week's floor speeches

Senators debated health care last week by using metaphors and pretending to look for the Republicans’ new health care bill under their desks, among other devices. Watch Roll Call’s weekly look at the random, quirky floor speeches that stand out.



What's going on?

