Word on the Hill: Ladies Play Ball

The ninth annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game is today.

The members’ team goes head to head against the women of the Washington press corps, also known as the Bad News Babes, to raise money for the Young Survivors Coalition, which supports young women with breast cancer.

Gates open at 6 p.m. at the Watkins Recreation Center (420 12th St. SE) and the game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Read HOH’s preview and watch for our coverage of the game.

Discussion on how lawmakers can work together

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, and Reps. David Price, D-N.C., and Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, are participating in a discussion today with author Ronald C. White, hosted by the Faith & Politics Institute, about the current political climate. It starts at 7 p.m. at the Reserve Officers Association (1 Constitution Ave. NE). Register here.

Also happening today …

Home Runs for Horton’s Kids at Nationals Park (1500 S. Capitol St. SE), 6 to 9 p.m. Read HOH’s coverage of the charity event.

Discussion on ending preventable child and maternaldeaths, co-hosted by Save the Children Action Network, UNICEF, PATH, among other organizations. Hart Senate Office Building, Room 902, 4 to 6:30 p.m. RSVP here.

Former VA Secretary to nonprofit board

Former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald was elected to the board of directors of the Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization, on Tuesday. Founded in 2001, the group encourages a new generation to run for office.

Cochran honored

Sen. Thad Cochran, R-Miss., was honored by the American Shipbuilding Suppliers Association this year after the group named an award after him. Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., was the first recipient of the Honorable Thad Cochran Leadership Award at a ceremony in March. Cochran was presented with a plaque in his office recently to recognize the award in his honor.

Overheard

“I asked my wife for a motorcycle and I got a puppy, so I named it Harley.”

— Vice President Mike Pence, at the National Association of Manufacturers’ 2017 Manufacturing Summit in Washington on Tuesday.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif., 70.

