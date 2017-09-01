Word on the Hill: Labor Day

Happy Labor Day weekend and last day of August recess.

The Capitol is holding the annual Labor Day Concert on Sunday, featuring the National Symphony Orchestra. The gates open at 3 p.m., dress rehearsal is at 3:30 p.m., and the concert is at 8 p.m.. All events are free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

The concert is on the West Front and public entrances are near Third Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW, and at Third Street SW and Maryland Avenue SW.

For those driving to the concert, you cannot park in the following areas from Saturday at 12:01 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m.:

First Street SW/NW from Independence Avenue to Constitution Avenue.

Maryland Avenue SW between First Street and Third Street.

Pennsylvania Avenue NW, between First Street and Third Street.

Alcoholic beverages, e-cigarettes, glass bottles, bicycles, animals, selfie sticks, and several other items are prohibited. In the event of rain, the concert will be at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall.

Enjoy your long weekend and Word on the Hill will return on Tuesday.

Local artist musical festival

The 2017 Labor Day Weekend Music Festival kicks off today. Hosted by the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities at the Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St. NW), the festival runs until Sunday evening. Local artists perform each night at 7 p.m. Tickets are free and available online.

September won’t be so bad

Save the date for Sept. 8 when 201 Bar (201 Massachusetts Ave. NE) will roll out a new happy hour menu, which will include bottomless rosé for $20 on Fridays. The Friday bottomless beverage will change seasonally. The bar made some graphics, piggybacking off of Taylor Swift’s new album’s graphics, to promote the good news.

Himes thinking of the kids

Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., visited the Save the Children headquarters in Fairfield on Thursday to discuss its response to Hurricane Harvey. The organization deployed staff to Texas before the hurricane made landfall, delivered supplies, and opened “child-friendly spaces” in shelters. Its leaders spoke to Himes about guidance for him to bring back to Congress when they map out a strategy.

Denham/Duncan confusion

Y'all really should check your tags before posting.I live in SC. Jeff Denham is in CA.We are both good looking guys but I think you want him — Rep. Jeff Duncan (@RepJeffDuncan) August 31, 2017

Rep. Jeff Duncan posted on Twitter that people should “check your tags before posting” because he was tagged when Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., should have been. The congressman added, “We are both good looking guys but I think you want him”

He was replying to a man on Twitter who appears to have corrected the tweet or deleted the one the congressman was responding to.

Stop watching @POTUS tweets, follow what @RepJeffDenham will be voting on soon. This is how he plans to take care of #CA10 Right Jeff??? https://t.co/yNjSOE1DFB — Chris (@grover868) August 26, 2017

Keating is grand marshal

The 17th annual Seaside Le Mans charity go-kart race in Mashpee Commons, Massachusetts is on Saturday, and the grand marshal will be Rep. William R. Keating, D-Mass, the Mashpee Enterprise reported. Keating is scheduled to deliver remarks and kick off the event.

Catching up with former members

Former Rep. Zachary T. Space, D-Ohio, is running for Ohio state auditor, the Times Reporter reported. He currently works at the firm Vorys, Sater, Seymour & Pease, and served in Congress from 2007 to 2011.

Murkowski touts state fair

Always a joy to go to the @AlaskaStateFair - always full of good food, good people, and lots of Alaska pride! pic.twitter.com/BWEgt0tB7W — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (@lisamurkowski) August 31, 2017

Sen. Lisa Murkoski, R-Alaska, tweeted photographs of her time at the Alaska State Fair on Wednesday. She appeared to have met some children and played some games.

Happy birthday to…

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, 70.

Saturday

Rep. John Rutherford, R-Fla., 65.

Monday

Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, 50.

What’s going on?

