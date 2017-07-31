Word on the Hill: Kushner Meets Congressional Interns

Jared Kushner, the President’ Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, leaves the Hart Senate Office Building after his interview with the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee staff on Monday, July 24. (By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

First son-in-law Jared Kushner is scheduled to speak to interns on Capitol Hill today at 3 p.m. as part of the House Administration Committee and Senate Committee on Rules and Administration’s Intern Lecture Series.

It was originally scheduled for July 28 and then moved to today. The White House senior adviser’s lecture will take place in the Capitol Visitor Center’s Congressional Auditorium.

On Tuesday, joint chief of staff general Robert Neller is scheduled to speak to the interns at 10 a.m. and CIA director Mike Pompeo at 1 p.m.

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to speak at 10:30 a.m., Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., at 1 p.m. and Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., at 4 p.m., which was rescheduled from last week.

Last week, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Whip Steve Scalise’s chief of staff Brett Horton and joint chiefs of staff general Joseph Lengyel all spoke at the Intern Lecture Series.

Human Rescue Alliance fundraiser

On Thursday, the DC-based publicity firm Nardi Media LLC is hosting “The Dog Days of Summer Yappy Hour & Silent Auction” at Sudhouse DC (1340 U St., NW) to benefit the Humane Rescue Alliance. The happy hour is 4 — 7 p.m. and 10% of the alcohol tab and 100% of the silent auction will go to HRA. It's an open invite.

Staffer shuffle

Blair Ellis is the Republican National Committee's deputy national press secretary. Friday was her last day as press secretary and digital coordinator for the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

ICYMI- Blame It on the Rain: House Departs for August Recess

House lawmakers finished up their final votes ahead of the summer recess on Friday. The rainy last session day in D.C. was captured by Roll Call’s photographer Bill Clark. Check it out.

Happy birthday to…

Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., 70.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com