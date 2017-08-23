Word on the Hill: Kickstart an Obama-Biden Sci-Fi Sitcom

“Barry and Joe: The Animated Series” is actually being created and has an executive producer — local activist and communications consultant Erick Sanchez. He was put in the position on Monday to get the ball rolling on production.

The series, created and directed by Adam Reid, is an animated science fiction sitcom in which former President Barack Obama and Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. are “bromancing the multiverse to save us from ourselves.”

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson turns the two into younger versions of themselves to go back in time to change history.

As of Wednesday, the team has eight days left to fund the pilot. They need a total of $100,000 and had raised more than $48,000 on Kickstarter from about 600 backers as of Tuesday night.

Grassley celebrates 63 years with wife

Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, and his wife Barbara have been married for 63 years. The couple were married in 1954. The senator, 83, tweeted to celebrate the day on Monday with a lot of emojis.

2day is mrs grassley and my 63rd wedding anniversary 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) August 22, 2017

Catching up

Former Rep. J. Randy Forbes, R-Va., is now a senior director at Greenberg Traurig’s Washington office, where he is part of the firm’s government, law and policy practice, The Virginian-Pilot reported. He is also a fellow at Regent University in Virginia Beach, a fellow at the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island, and a board member at the think tank Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments.

Former Rep. Lynn Woolsey, D-Calif., has been nominated to an advisory panel in Sonoma County focused on efforts to reduce the costs of government employee pensions, The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat reported. During her time in Congress, Woolsey served as chairwoman and ranking member of the Education Subcommittee on Workforce Protections. Her nomination will be considered on Sept. 12 by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors.

Webster builds houses

Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Fla., volunteered with Habitat for Humanity in Citrus County on Tuesday. He tweeted a photo of himself helping to build a home.

I spent this morning volunteering with @Habitat_org Citrus County. Thank you for bringing people together to build hope in Citrus County. pic.twitter.com/kCxgsLIlr3 — Daniel Webster (@RepWebster) August 22, 2017

What’s going on?

