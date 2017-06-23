Word on the Hill: House Men’s Workout

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin, seen here with his daughter Larra at the Capitol on Wednesday, is a host of the annual men's workout. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

As if you haven’t had enough bipartisan congressional athletic events, the annual Men’s Health Caucus workout is this morning, hosted by Reps. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., and Donald M. Payne Jr., D-N.J.

It’s at 7 a.m. in the park across from the Longworth House Office Building. Samantha Clayton, director of Global Fitness at Herbalife Nutrition, and Clifton Crosby, former NFL player, will also be there.

Cooking demo and tasting on the Hill

The Congressional Vegetarian Staff Association is hosting a vegan cooking demonstration and food tasting at 12:30 p.m. in the Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2226. The quick meals that dietitians from the Barnard Medical Center will be teaching are: Roasted beet hummus, quinoa salad, cashew cream and chocolate cupcakes.

And, even better, the snacks you can sample are: Roasted beet hummus and guacamole with crackers/veggies, stuffed poppers with cashew cream, portobello sliders, quinoa salad, watermelon salad and chocolate cupcakes. No RSVP required for Hill staffers.

Members #WearBlue

On Thursday, members of Congress wore the color blue to push for voting rights protections. Here are some highlights:

We have a responsibility to honor our history and #RestoreTheVote We cannot be silent in the face of discrimination. #WearBlue pic.twitter.com/ywC2URp6ra — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) June 22, 2017

Trafficking 5K this weekend

The first-ever Freedom Happens Now 5K starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Plaza at Tysons Corner Center. The National Human Trafficking Hotline received reports of 391 cases of human trafficking in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia in 2016, according to Polaris, a group working to end such crimes and the host of the run. Register here.

Staffer shuffle

Mitch Hailstone starts as communications director for Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., next week. He leaves CRC Public Relations, where he was an account executive.

Daisy Letendre will be senior adviser for policy and strategic communications at the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Policy, beginning Monday. Today is her last day as communications director for Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla.

Grassley gave Feinstein a cake

For his colleague’s birthday Thursday, Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, brought Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., a cake at a Senate Judiciary meeting.

Here's the birthday cake I surprised Senator Feinstein with at today's Judiciary Committee mtg https://t.co/thPIfvylUC — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) June 22, 2017

New lobbying firm kicks off

The Government Relations Association, a new lobbying and government relations association, was officially launched Thursday morning. Part of its mission is to “unite GR practitioners around the world so they can learn from each other, and are able to contact colleagues wherever and whenever needed.”

Horton’s Kids event raises $500,000

The ninth annual Home Runs for Horton’s Kids to raise money for the nonprofit drew a bipartisan crowd to Nationals Park and brought in half a million dollars Wednesday night. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, Sen. Christopher S. Murphy, D-Conn., Rep. Tom Suozzi D-N.Y., and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer were spotted. Read our earlier story about the event.

Happy birthday to …

Sunday

Rep. Leonard Lance, R-N.J., 65.

What’s going on?

