Word on the Hill: Hobbit in Congress?

Sean Astin, who played Samwise Gamgee in J. R. R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, is looking to throw his hat into the ... Ring. (New Line Cinema)

Is there another celebrity waiting in the wings to join those who have thrown their names in the ring to run for public office?

As if Congress wasn’t nerdy enough, J. R. R. Tolkien’s famous hobbit of the Shire, Samwise Gamgee, tweeted at a fan that being a member of Congress would be a “dream come true.”

Technically, it was “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy actor Sean Astin.

The fan asked Astin — who currently co-stars in Season 2 of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” as Bob Newby and played Mikey Walsh in the 1985 film “The Goonies” — when he was running for Congress.

Thanks Kimberly. If there was a significant swell of people asking me to-I'd seriously consider it. #Congress It would be a dream come true https://t.co/x2sSyQmUH8 — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) November 6, 2017

Happening today …

“Republic for Which We Stand,” a play by John Henry, will begin at 7 p.m. in the Congressional Auditorium of the Capitol Visitor Center. At 6:30 p.m., the Committee for the Republic will honor Reps. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., and Walter B. Jones, R-N.C., for defending congressional responsibilities over war. Free admission. RSVP: jhenry@drystonecapital.com.

McCain hates his boot

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., is wearing a walking boot to work because of an Achilles tendon tear. The Arizona Republican, who is also battling brain cancer, tweeted his disdain for the boot. “I can’t tell you how much I hate wearing this boot!” he wrote.

Scott and Carson hang out

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson visited Republican Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., in his home state Monday. The senator tweeted a welcome to Carson, and reporter Jamie Lovegrove tweeted a photograph of the dynamic duo visiting a cafe.

In Spartanburg this morning, @SenatorTimScott and @SecretaryCarson get a tour of Monarch Cafe and Harvest Park Urban Farm. #scpol pic.twitter.com/89GYqbWmZU — Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) November 6, 2017

Raskin reads to kids

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., who was an American University law school professor, worked with much younger students Monday. He read to a group of children at the opening of a new floor inside the Silver Spring Library.

Delighted to join constituents big and small for the grand opening of the 5th floor Early Literacy Center at the Silver Spring Library. pic.twitter.com/bW7H88strm — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) November 6, 2017

Save the date: USCP Medal of Honor Ceremony on Thursday

Capitol Police Chief Matthew R. Verderosa will present the USCP Medal of Honor to the two Capitol Police special agents and the three Alexandria Police Department officers who were at the Republican baseball practice in June. The Medal of Honor is the highest award the USCP grants.

The ceremony is at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Congressional Auditorium of the Capitol Visitor Center. House and Senate leadership, including Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., are scheduled to speak.

The award recipients full names and positions:

Special Agent David Bailey , United States Capitol Police

, United States Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner , United States Capitol Police

, United States Capitol Police Officer Nicole Battaglia , Alexandria Police Department

, Alexandria Police Department Officer Alexander Jensen , Alexandria Police Department

, Alexandria Police Department Officer Kevin Jobe, Alexandria Police Department

Staffer shuffle

Rep. Doris Matsui, D-Calif., promoted Megan Sussman Herber to legislative director, Lauren Dart to communications director and Jonathan Gilbert to senior legislative assistant. Herber was most recently senior legislative assistant, Dart was press secretary and Gilbert was legislative assistant.

Happy birthday to …

Rep. Rick W. Allen, R-Ga., 66.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., 59.

Rep. Sam Graves, R-Mo., 54.

