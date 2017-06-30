Word on the Hill: Happy Recess!

The Fourth of July recess is finally here.

Enjoy the long weekend, and if you’re looking for things to do, check out our roundup of eight different ways to spend the Fourth of July in the DMV. Also check out our calendar for Tuesday in D.C. and logistics you should know.

Word on the Hill will return on Wednesday, July 5.

Sounds of Freedom

Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Calif., and his staff created a Spotify playlist of their favorite songs to kick of the Fourth of July weekend. The district office, D.C. office, interns and even his trusty furry friend, Lily, got a pick each. Check out Team Denham’s Sounds of Freedom 2017.

We asked lawmakers: Hamburgers or hot dogs?

Four senators and four House members spoke to HOH about their favorite Independence Day traditions, from what’s on their July Fourth menu to what they usually wear to show their patriotism.

Members discuss mindfulnes

Rep. Tony Cárdenas, D-Calif., met with the Thai Ambassador Pisan Manawapat and four Buddhist monks to discuss mindfulness on Thursday during a stressful time in the Capitol. He was joined by Reps. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y.

Ryan is well-known for his championing of mindfulness, a New Age meditative practice.

.@RepTimRyan & @RepTomSuozzi have now joined @RepCardenas for the conversation w/ Thai Amb and monks on mindfulness pic.twitter.com/wxzOqbNmsD — Alex Gangitano (@AlexGangitano) June 29, 2017

.@RepTimRyan asks how to deal with disagreements through mindfulness. "Let it be what it is...it will take you to peacefulness" -a monk says pic.twitter.com/KU8s58U4XQ — Alex Gangitano (@AlexGangitano) June 29, 2017

Lunchtime Music Series on the Mall lineup

On Tuesdays and Thursdays until July 25, local artists will perform on the Mall (Seventh Street and Jefferson Street SW, in front of the National Air and Space Museum). The concerts take place from noon to 2 p.m. and attendees can bring their lunch and lawn chairs or blanket. Yesterday, Jeff Young and Run Come See performed. Here is rest of the lineup:

July 11: Eli Lev, Amos Tevelow

July 13: Mile One, Sara Curtin

July 18: Fast Eddie and The Slowpokes, Epiphany

July 20: Sahel, Benjamin Gates

July 25: Words Beats & Life, Tosin Aribisala

Save the date: TechFreedom summit

TechFreedom is hosting an all-day policy summit “Back to the Future of Policy” on July 25, to explore how laws and system of governance can adapt to ever-changing technology. “Too often we treat disruptive innovation as a problem to be solved instead of an opportunity to encourage and seize upon,” said Austin Carson, the nonprofit think tank’s executive director. The summit will take place at the District Architecture Center (421 Seventh St. NW) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will look at the government’s future with drones, artificial intelligence and the digitization of everyday life. RSVP here.

Overheard

“Maybe if I wasn't such a dinosaur, tweets would be OK.”

— Rep. K. Michael Conaway, R-Texas, rejecting a White House assertion that the president’s tweets were a sufficient response to an Intelligence Committee inquiry.

Happy birthday to …