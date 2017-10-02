Word on the Hill: Happy October

October brings with it the feeling of fall on the Hill. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

We hope you had a good weekend, and Happy October!

It’s the month of Halloween, Columbus Day and one-week recesses for both the House and Senate.

Here’s what’s going on around the Hill this week:

Tuesday

The March for Life Education and Defense Fund will announce the theme for Jan. 19’s 45th annual March for Life at a briefing with Rep. Diane Black, R-Tenn., from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Capitol Visitor Center, Room HVC-201. Lunch provided.

WednesdayPet Night on Capitol Hill, when representatives from the Human Animal Bond Research Institute and the Pet Leadership Council teach members and staffers about the importance of pet ownership in America, is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Rayburn House Office Building, Room 2043. RSVP is requested.

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and there will be briefings every week for staffers on “Social Media Connections” hosted by the Sergeant at Arms. The first, “Introduction to Social Media Security Concerns,” is from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Capitol Visitor Center, Room SVC-209.

Plate of the Union, a campaign focused on federal food policy, is hosting a day on Capitol Hill with chefs and food advocates from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FridayMindcare: Mindfulness at Work is hosted by the Employee Assistance Program. It’s the first of several guided instruction sessions to help establish a mindful practice; 11 a.m. to noon in the Capitol Visitor Center, Room SVC-215. Call 202-224-3902 for more details.

D.C. chefs and tastemakers of the Spanish, Indian, and American community will come together for the Vicente Ferrer Foundation USA’s “Recipe for Empowerment,” from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Wonder Bread Factory (641 S St. NW). Tickets available here.

Staffer shuffle

Brandon VerVelde is the new press secretary for the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology. He previously was director of communications and government affairs for the Asian American Hotel Owners Association.

Friday was National Coffee Day

You wouldn’t be too hard pressed to find people on Capitol Hill excited about National Coffee Day, which was Friday. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., showed his Capitol loyalty with an Architect of the Capitol cup to celebrate.

Raskin gets master class

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., played chess with Garry Kasparov, the Russian and Croatian chess player who was ranked No. 1 in the world for 225 out of 228 months between 1986 and 2005.

Thrill of a lifetime to play chess w/ perhaps the greatest, former World Champ Garry Kasparov, visionary human rights & democracy defender. pic.twitter.com/ahnMoWiRQG — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 29, 2017

The congressman joked about how the match really went.

In which @RepRaskin goes for a brave though dubious Bxf7 sacrifice. (As best I can tell from the picture and @Kasparov63's reaction) https://t.co/190AjEKqfE — Steve Koczela (@skoczela) September 29, 2017

You got it! I wanted the joy of checking the Master, but he convinced me to play for real, so I took it back and watched my pieces vanish... — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 29, 2017

Here's what the battlefield looked like after I watched all my pieces vanish and resigned. At least I still had my Queen. pic.twitter.com/T4cRlcWpP3 — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) September 29, 2017

Happy birthday to…

Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., 63.

What’s going on?

