Word on the Hill: Happy Halloween

Rene T., who declined to provide his full last name, wears a “Bill on Capitol Hill” costume as he jumps in the air while a friend takes photos on the U.S. Senate steps on Halloween last year. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Celebrate Halloween bipawtisan style.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., is hosting a Senate Halloween dog costume celebration, where dogs from various Senate offices will parade around in their hopefully politics-related outfits.

The celebration is tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. outside of Tillis’s office, Dirksen Senate Office Building Room 185. To prepare, meet some famous dogs of the Senate here and here. And watch for HOH’s coverage Wednesday.

Dressing up for work?

Members and staffers, if you wore your costume to the Capitol today, HOH wants to see it. Tweet a photograph to @HeardontheHill, or email it to HOH@rollcall.com, and you could be included in our Halloween coverage.

McCaskill’s husband in the ICU

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., tweeted Monday that her husband, Joseph Shepard, is in the intensive care unit. She said he has a big heart that right now is “not working very well.” Her colleagues tweeted their prayers for her family.

My husband has a very big heart but right now not working very well. Currently in ICU. Thanks for your prayers in advance. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 30, 2017

You both are in my thoughts today. — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) October 30, 2017

Doggett sends a candygram

Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, used candy to share his thoughts about the Republican tax plan. He called it “the Spooky Republican Halloween tax bill,” and used candy like PayDay, Good & Plenty and 100 Grand to convey his message.

With Halloween approaching, I have a candy message to share about the Republican tax bill that is expected to be introduced this week. pic.twitter.com/G2L73EJBRC — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) October 30, 2017

Rep. Panetta joins business roundtable

The National Restaurant Association teamed up with the California Restaurant Association for the 100th Restaurant Roundtable of 2017. Rep. Jimmy Panetta, D-Calif., participated in the event, which took place at the Sardine Factory, a seafood restaurant in Monterey, Calif.

The roundtable series involves members of Congress meeting with restaurant owners and employees to talk about the challenges they face. Ten senators and 90 representatives have participated in roundtables in 2017, and they have taken place in 33 states.

Staffer shuffle

It’s Nicole Tieman’s last week as communications director for Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis. She will join the communications office of Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa.

Thomas Scanlon is leaving his role as communications director and military legislative assistant to Rep. Donald S. Beyer Jr., D-Va., to work in grass-roots advocacy at Boeing in Crystal City, Va.. Aaron Fritschner, Beyer’s press secretary, will be the new communications director and Lauren Sarkesian will take over Beyer’s defense and contracting portfolio.

Over candy for Halloween?

Celebrate with pastries. Ladurée Georgetown (3060 M St. NW) has a special Halloween gift box, which has six macarons inside and is decorated with a jack-o’-lantern. The store’s exclusive Halloween macaron is milk chocolate hazelnut and is available only through today.

No congressional Halloween birthdays.

What’s going on?

Have any tips, announcements or Hill happenings? Send them to AlexGangitano@cqrollcall.com.